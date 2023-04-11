Approximately 40% of Canadian farmers will retire over the next decade leaving the country with an agricultural shortage, according to a new report.
The report from the Royal Bank of Canada, Boston Consulting Group Centre for Canada's Future, and Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph says a shortfall of 24,000 general farm, nursery and greenhouse operators is also likely to emerge over the same period.
Released April 2, the report estimates 66% of producers do not have a succession plan in place for when they retire.
“Canadian farmers are getting older and fewer,” the report says.
In 2001, there were 346,000 farmers covering 166 million acres of land; by 2021, there were 262,000 workers covering 153 million acres, a 32% drop in labour.
“Canada’s agricultural skills crisis is already one of the world’s worst,” the report adds.
“The country has one of the highest skills shortages in food production compared to other major food exporting nations-trailing only the US and the Netherlands.”
“A rapidly approaching demographics crisis is set to make the problem worse.”
“In 10 years, 60% of today’s farm operators will be over the age of 65. Never have so many Canadian farmers been so close to retirement.”
As such, it recommends a three-point plan to address the shortage, including the admittance of 30,000 permanent immigrants by 2033 to take over existing farms and greenhouses or establish their own.
Furthermore, a greater focus on agricultural education across colleges and universities, along with an acceleration on autonomous and mechanized solutions on farms to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts, will also help tackle the shortage.
“The agriculture sector is facing a transformational skills and labour crisis,” the report concludes.
“However, with the right approach, this acute disadvantage can become a generational advantage. By increasing the immigration of skilled farmers, encouraging colleges and universities to bring students of all backgrounds into the sector, and investing in innovative solutions to automate and reduce on-farm labour, Canada can lead the world into a new era of low carbon farming.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
