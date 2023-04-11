Combine harvester corn
Image courtesy of USDA

Approximately 40% of Canadian farmers will retire over the next decade leaving the country with an agricultural shortage, according to a new report.

The report from the Royal Bank of Canada, Boston Consulting Group Centre for Canada's Future, and Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph says a shortfall of 24,000 general farm, nursery and greenhouse operators is also likely to emerge over the same period.

Farm Tractor Fertilizer

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.