Vegan blogger Zhanna D’Art

Vegan blogger and Instagram star Zhanna D’Art died of starvation.

 Instagram

Vegan influencer and Instagram celebrity Zhanna D’Art unexpectedly died last week. 

The cause? Starvation, after years of following a completely raw vegan diet of sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices. 

Vegan blogger

Zhanna D’Art
Vegan blogger

Blogger Zhanna D’Art days before her death.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

She was so gaunt and emaciated, her body had no ability to fight any kind of infection. It is so sad that some people think that a vegan lifestyle is healthy. She ate no protein at all despite their being nine essential amino acids needed for the body.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Sad to hear about this human being dying unnecessarily.

Very sad, sick state of society, when a starving "influencer" is a role model.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.