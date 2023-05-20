Baggage overflow

Devin Heroux said he has never seen anything like it at Pearson Airport in Toronto. 

 Courtesy Devin Heroux/Twitter

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that Canadians are dissatisfied and “upset and in a bad mood” with air travel.

Omar Alghabra

During his testimony at the Senate Transport committee, Alghabra stated that consumers are fed up with the poor service they have been receiving.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Competition is the answer...and stop state funding of airlines

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Airlines are complicit in the plandemic, what is happening now is a hangover from that. Despite what they project, people to these types of organizations are little more than collateral for a profit.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Just another thing to add to the long long list of failures of the Trudeau government.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.