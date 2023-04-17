Adam O’Brien

An Alberta-based Bitcoin company is making moves to expand into the US even as states like Texas are rolling out plans to introduce their own gold-backed crypto currencies.

Edmonton-based Bitcoinwell announced last week that it is setting up a waiting list for US customers who are losing faith in its own Greenback’s ability to hold value in the face of a near-constant devaluation and its ability to stem the corrosive effects of inflation as the world’s reserve currency. 

Global money supply
US money supply vs. Inflation

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

private property
private property

Bitcoin is a superior money system to any fiat currency, especially ones controlled by Biden and Trudeau.

Report Add Reply

