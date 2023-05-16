The Alberta NDP published its costed economic platform, which prioritizes spending money on healthcare.
“Our plan is focused on the needs of Albertans who can’t find a family doctor and are forced to wait up to 15 hours in the ER before they get care,” said Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) in a Tuesday press release.
“It’s focused on the Albertans who are air-lifted out of their communities for healthcare.”
NDP pledging $10,000 signing bonuses as part of plan to attract more doctors and nurses, while adding 10,000 post-secondary spaces for health care professions. #yeg #Yyc #ableg pic.twitter.com/oaQGGRUXm1— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 13, 2023
The plan said the Alberta NDP will spend $2.1 billion over three years on building up healthcare.
It added the NDP will direct $450 million on family health teams to connect one million Albertans with a family doctor. There will be $35 million directed towards evening and weekend care from family doctors.
A healthcare workforce recruitment and retention fund will cost $910 million. Surgeries and improving the EMS response will be $350 million.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced Saturday her party would give signing bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract healthcare workers to the province if elected.
“The UCP (United Conservative Party) have a plan to sell off hospitals, but we have a plan to staff them,” said Notley.
There will be $70 million dedicated to signing bonuses for attracting frontline healthcare. Additionally, $375 million will be spent over three years to add healthcare spaces in schools across Alberta.
The plan went on to say five insured mental health sessions will cost $225 million. It said free access to prescription contraceptives will be $80 million.
Producing plastic health cards will cost $46 million.
The plan acknowledged better supports and care for seniors will be $366 million over three years.
It said better help with the cost of living is expected to be $670 million over three years. The spending consists of paying off accrued loans to reduce utility bills ($180 million), a utility rate cap ($140 million), and a children’s activity tax credit ($350 million).
There will be $241 million spent on jobs, energy, and climate change. It's estimated $108 million will go towards policing and public safety, restoring fine revenue and integrated community/police response teams.
Childcare costs from accelerating $10 a day childcare, expanding $10 a day to out of school care, and supporting early childcare educators will be $882 million. Improving education by hiring 4,000 teachers and 3,000 educational assistants and support staff, restoring and expanding program unit funding, and school nutrition programs will be $690 million.
Total operating expenses are expected to be $216.5 billion over three years.
To pay for the NDP’s programs, the plan said it it will raise the corporate income tax on large businesses to 11%. This will raise about $6.2 billion.
It said reducing the small business tax to 0% for 100,000 small businesses will cost $473 million.
Notley said Monday she would eliminate the small business tax if she becomes premier.
READ MORE: Notley vows to end small business tax
“An Alberta NDP government will eliminate small business taxes for more than 100,000 small businesses, including retail establishments, restaurants, mechanic shops, family farms, and more, saving small businesses up to $10,000 per year,” she said.
She said small business owners “have been through the wringer, and they deserve better from their government.” By eliminating the tax, she said it would help thousands of businesses and support aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.
The Alberta future tax credit will cost $415 million. Various tax credits to incentivize businesses to come to the province will see the government lose $280 million.
Freezing tuition will cost $318 million. The renewable electricity program adjustment will bring in $104 million.
Total revenue is expected to be $219.8 billion over three years.
The surpluses an NDP government will run will total $3.3 billion in that time frame.
Phillips said its plan is “focused on helping Alberta families that are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.” She said its plan will grow and diversify the economy, creating jobs which pay people’s bills.
Despite all of the spending, she said the budget will be in a surplus.
“As our Leader Rachel Notley has promised, we are presenting a balanced budget and currently projecting a surplus of over $3 billion over the three-year fiscal track,” she said.
Alberta UCP candidate Brian Jean (Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche) responded by saying a 38% business tax increase will punish companies.
Jean said Albertans "deserve better and last time Rachel's NDP increased taxes like this, Albertan businesses fled the province for 13 consecutive quarters, investors looked the other way, and our revenue plummeted."
Under the Alberta UCP, the business tax became the lowest in Canada at 8% and created an environment which welcomed $729 million in venture capital investments in 2022.
“Albertans deserve a government that can manage the economy and create opportunities for growth, investment, and quality of life,” said Jean.
“The NDP has a track record of driving away business, killing jobs, and turning small businesses into no businesses.”
Here's the UCP response to the NDP's proposed corporate tax increase. #yeg #yyc #ableg pic.twitter.com/q6ra4WPn0i— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 16, 2023
(1) comment
Don’t believe a word she says, last time she costed something we wound up 80 billion in debt.
