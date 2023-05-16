Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley promised to cut the small business tax if she is elected premier. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta NDP published its costed economic platform, which prioritizes spending money on healthcare. 

“Our plan is focused on the needs of Albertans who can’t find a family doctor and are forced to wait up to 15 hours in the ER before they get care,” said Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) in a Tuesday press release. 

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Don’t believe a word she says, last time she costed something we wound up 80 billion in debt.

