Canada has a serious problem with failing to address indigenous rights and climate justice, according to Amnesty International’s annual analysis on human rights around the world.
“Despite numerous promises to address ongoing injustices, governments in Canada have failed to uphold the rights of indigenous peoples and respect their lands and resources,” said Amnesty International Canadian Section (English Speaking) Secretary General Ketti Nivyabandi in a Tuesday press release.
“The climate crisis is exacerbating these injustices and demands urgent and decisive action from the government.”
The report said the Canadian government failed to fulfill its obligations to protect the land and waterways of indigenous people and to respect their right to free, prior, and informed consent. It said Canada’s approach to climate change fails to reflect its level of responsibility and capacity as one of the world’s highest per capita greenhouse gas emitters.
Nivyabandi called the state of indigenous rights in Canada “a national disgrace.”
The report highlighted recent violations of indigenous rights. One example it offered was Coastal GasLink drilling on Wet’suwet’en territory without the free, prior, and informed consent of the hereditary chiefs.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’Moks said Canada can “no longer state they are the free and democratic country they tout to the world.” When indigenous people are attacked for defending their land, he said the truth about it must be told and acknowledged.
“Canada must take responsibility and ownership for the violation of indigenous peoples’ rights,” said Na’Moks.
“They must respect the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and implement it to the fullest.”
The release went on to say indigenous people face other forms of systemic discrimination and human rights violations. Thirty-three long-term boil water advisories remain in effect in 29 indigenous communities as of the end of 2022.
A water shortage in Iqaluit, NU, prompted the territorial government to declare a state of emergency in August. Grassy Narrows First Nation continues to live with the effects of the Ontario government’s decision to allow a pulp and paper mill to dump 10 metric tonnes of mercury into the English and Wabigoon rivers in 1960.
The report noted anti-indigenous racism and colonialism disproportionately affect women. The Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights acknowledged the impact of forced and coerced sterilizations on nonwhite women and people with disabilities in July.
The report said Canada failed to take strong measures to counter the rise in global temperatures and mitigate how they harm indigenous people. It added the Canadian government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 will not keep the rise of global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
It said the government’s pledge of $5.3 billion over five years to fund climate projects in developing countries falls short of its share for causing climate change.
Amnesty International Canada Francophone Executive Director France-Isabelle Langlois said Canada’s record on indigenous people is dismal. Langlois said respecting indigenous people’s consent is essential.
“Concrete action by Canadian governments is crucial, especially since the climate crisis exacerbates threats to Indigenous cultures, heritage and ancestral know-how that would be devastating to see disappear,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
