Indigenous rights

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples contains 26 articles affirming inherent and pre-existing collective rights and human rights of indigenous people. 

Canada has a serious problem with failing to address indigenous rights and climate justice, according to Amnesty International’s annual analysis on human rights around the world. 

“Despite numerous promises to address ongoing injustices, governments in Canada have failed to uphold the rights of indigenous peoples and respect their lands and resources,” said Amnesty International Canadian Section (English Speaking) Secretary General Ketti Nivyabandi in a Tuesday press release. 

