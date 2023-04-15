Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said it never intended to divide people, breaking two weeks of silence since a backlash exploded over the company partnering with a transgender activist.

Alissa Heinerscheid

Whitworth stopped short of an apology for angering and alienating Bud Light’s core consumers.

Budweiser Factory

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

I think the boycott should contine until Bud is dead. Send a stern warning to other companys who are thinking of catering to the LGBTQPEDOSDRAGS ect.

Report Add Reply
jamessm
jamessm

I hope that boys dressing as girls buy a lot of bud because real men and women will not ever buy the crappy watered down pi$$

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Kind of makes a person chuckle though [beam]

Report Add Reply

