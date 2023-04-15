Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said it never intended to divide people, breaking two weeks of silence since a backlash exploded over the company partnering with a transgender activist.
Whitworth stopped short of an apology for angering and alienating Bud Light’s core consumers.
Whitworth neglected to mention the cause of the division and controversy about the Bud Light brand, which drove its parent company Anheuser-Busch’s value down by more than $6 billion.
“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” Whitworth said in a statement on Friday.
“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another,” said the ex-Marine lieutenant and former CIA officer.
“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.”
Bud Light's problem is that videos of angry consumers proudly throwing their Bud Light cans, bottles, and cases in the garbage or emptying them in the drain are across social media.
And bar owners have proudly announced they stopped selling the brand.
“Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” said Whitworth.
Bud Light loyalists have been upset since the company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(3) comments
I think the boycott should contine until Bud is dead. Send a stern warning to other companys who are thinking of catering to the LGBTQPEDOSDRAGS ect.
I hope that boys dressing as girls buy a lot of bud because real men and women will not ever buy the crappy watered down pi$$
Kind of makes a person chuckle though [beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.