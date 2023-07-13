rain

Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

 Arthur C. Green

Yet another Alberta rural municipality is facing a looming crop crisis.

Wheatland County in the southeastern part of the province became the latest to declare an agricultural disaster due to ongoing drought conditions. The motion was carried at its regular meeting and went into effect as of July 5.

Drought

Farmers need rain now to save crops and feed livestock according to latest crop reports.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.