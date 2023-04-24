Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Bud Light, has put another senior marketing executive on leave after getting criticism for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Alissa Heinerscheid

Alissa Heinerscheid, who led the campaign, was put on leave on Friday.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This would have never been controversial if those multitudes of transgender beer guzzlers had ponied up and bought the brews that us traditional red-neck conservatives once bought. I guess they should have done some market research before deciding on this campaign. My guess is that the target audience’s beverage of choice will come with an umbrella or fruit wedge.

timagis
timagis

Please don't refer to Dylan as she, her . He's a guy playing dress up all the while just an insult to the female population.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Exactly right

This is a hate movement against real women

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Agreed a big Grift $$$$$

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

