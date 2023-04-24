Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Bud Light, has put another senior marketing executive on leave after getting criticism for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Alissa Heinerscheid, who led the campaign, was put on leave on Friday.
Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Bud Light, has put another senior marketing executive on leave after getting criticism for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Alissa Heinerscheid, who led the campaign, was put on leave on Friday.
On Sunday, Daniel Blake stepped back from his role, according to the Wall Street Journal. Blake is in charge of marketing for the company's popular brands.
People are upset about the partnership and calling for a Bud Light boycott. So far it has wiped out $6 billion from the companies bottom line.
“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence, which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.
“Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”
The executives were not given a choice to take leave.
The controversy began when Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, who documented her transition on social media and has more than 10 million followers on TikTok.
This partnership resulted in an intense backlash.
After Mulvaney finished her “365 Days of Girlhood” video series, Bud Light created custom cans featuring Mulvaney's face and sent them to her to promote its March Madness contest.
Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram where she is dressed up like Audrey Hepburn's character in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany's” and is seen opening a Bud Light can and taking a sip.
“This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it,” said Mulvaney in the video.
As part of the campaign, another video was released where Mulvaney was seen drinking a Bud Light while sitting in a bathtub.
Just one day before Mulvaney announced her partnership with Bud Light, Heinerscheid gave an interview on the “Make Yourself At Home” podcast.
During the interview, Heinerscheid talked about her efforts to change Bud Light's brand image from one seen as “fratty” and “out of touch” with the modern world to one more inclusive.
“I’m a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light,‘” said Heinerscheid.
Although there was much criticism following the partnership with Mulvaney, Bud Light initially defended its decision.
However, the company later issued a weak apology to their customers, who were upset.
Heinerscheid has been leading the brand since June. However, it's still being determined if her replacement, Todd Allen, the global vice president of Budweiser, will take over her role permanently.
There has not been any announcement regarding a replacement for Blake, who has been with Anheuser-Busch for almost nine years.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(5) comments
This would have never been controversial if those multitudes of transgender beer guzzlers had ponied up and bought the brews that us traditional red-neck conservatives once bought. I guess they should have done some market research before deciding on this campaign. My guess is that the target audience’s beverage of choice will come with an umbrella or fruit wedge.
Please don't refer to Dylan as she, her . He's a guy playing dress up all the while just an insult to the female population.
Exactly right
This is a hate movement against real women
Agreed a big Grift $$$$$
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.