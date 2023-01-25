Despite its assertions to the contrary, Quebec plays a surprisingly outsized role in Canada’s energy ecosystem, relying on Alberta for energy inputs and exports of products and services to the tune of $1.9 billion in GDP in 2018, the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) says in its latest fact sheet. 

Despite its abundant hydro resources, Quebec relies on refined petroleum products (RPP) and natural gas for about 53% of its primary energy needs to fuel a range of industrial sectors including transportation, mining and manufacturing. Despite having no upstream production of its own, CEC noted Quebec accounts for 20% of Canada’s RRP demand and is the second-largest refined products market in Canada after Ontario.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

