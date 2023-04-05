Canada Revenue Agency
The average federal employee costs $125,000 per year in salary, overtime, and benefits, according to Budget Officer Yves Giroux, who makes $255,000 annually.

“Total compensation per full-time equivalent increased from an average of $117,497 in 2020 to $125,300 in 2022, an increase of 6.6%,” Giroux wrote in a report Personnel Expenditure Analysis Update. 

