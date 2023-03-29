Chrystia Freeland at WEF

Chrystia Freeland delivered her 2023 budget Tuesday, March 28.

 Image courtesy of the World Economic Forum

Forget about all the red ink. Tuesday’s federal budget was written in hues of emerald as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland clearly struggled to keep up with her US counterparts in greening Canada’s economy — the the tune of $20 billion over five years, a number that could climb as high as $80 billion over 10.

In her budget address, Freeland compared it to the railroad with long term benefits for generations to come.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(2) comments

G K
G K

Barf. She's disgusting.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Throwing money at issues only creates corruption. No matter how well intentioned what results is inefficiency, graft, and lack of accountability. New ways forward are needed, as continuing as we have.....

Report Add Reply

