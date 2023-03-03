Oil well

Canadian oil sands producers as a group smashed profit records in 2023 after Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) posted its own eye-popping quarterly and annual financial results.

The Calgary-based company saw full-year net earnings rise to $12.86 billion or $11.33 per share compared to $7.42 million or $6.28 a share in 2021. The company was the last of Alberta’s domestic oil sands producers to report financials.

