In 2020 beef farms accounted for the most agricultural operations in the province according to StatsCan.

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The number of farms fell in every province in Canada except Alberta and Quebec, according to Statistics Canada’s 2021 agricultural census, and Alberta was tops in total revenues and expenses, accounting for a quarter of the nation's farming receipts.

Alberta had 41,505 registered farms in 2020, up from 40,638 in 2015 while Quebec had 29,380 compared to 28,919 in the same period. Ontario still had the most overall, at 48,346, but was down from 49,600 in 2016. Saskatchewan came in third at roughly 34,000 but had the distinction of contributing the most to the nations gross domestic product, at just under 11%.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

