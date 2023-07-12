To no one's surprise — except maybe Prime Minister Trudeau — the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate a quarter of a point Wednesday in a bid to hold the line on inflation.
At 5%, the prime rate is the highest in more than two decades, as the bank continues a policy of “quantitative tightening.”
It was the tenth increase in 16 months.
“This is not the news that any Canadian wanted to receive this morning,” Trudeau said at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, stating what has been a common cry among Canadians for months.
Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre immediately ripped into the Liberal government’s spending policies during the pandemic as the root cause of the rate hike.
He said first-time home buyers can expect to pay $500 more in monthly payments for the same mortgage as they were a year ago. It now takes 67% of income to service a traditional mortgage.
“This is all thanks to Justin Trudeau’s inflationary and wasteful spending. The cost-of-living crisis will push more struggling Canadians over the edge,” he said in a statement.
“The Auditor General yesterday confirmed what Conservatives have been warning about since 2020 – wasteful spending due to lack of controls led to at least $32 billion in overpayments and suspicious payments. Scotiabank has estimated that 1.25%, nearly 30%, of these punishing hikes are directly a result of COVID spending.“
For his part, the prime minister pointed to grocery rebates, carbon tax payments and his party’s housing benefits as ways the government is helping Canadians fight the affordability crisis.
“We will continue to be there for Canadians through these difficult times,” he said at a press conference.
The good news is inflation eased to 3.4%, the lowest in more than a year.
In a statement, the bank said it projects core inflation — which strips out gas and groceries — to hold steady around 3% for next year, returning to a target of 2% by 2025. That’s down from a peak of 8.1% last summer.
But it came with a warning that inflationary pressures persist, particularly in the housing market, and warned future rate hikes might be forthcoming.
“Global inflation is easing, with lower energy prices and a decline in goods price inflation. However, robust demand and tight labour markets are causing persistent inflationary pressures in services,” it said.
“Global financial conditions have tightened, with bond yields up in North America and Europe as major central banks signal further interest rate increases may be needed to combat inflation.”
Much of its decision was based on economic factors abroad.
Economic growth has been stronger than expected, especially in the United States, where consumer and business spending has been surprisingly resilient. Consequently the Federal Reserve has hiked its own rate to 5.25%.
After a surge in early 2023, China’s economic growth is softening, with slowing exports and ongoing weakness in its property sector.
Growth in the Euro Zone is effectively stalled: while the service sector continues to grow, manufacturing is contracting.
As higher interest rates continue to work their way through the economy, the bank expects economic growth to slow, averaging around 1% through the second half of this year and the first half of next year. This implies real GDP growth of 1.8% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024, it said.
The economy will move into modest excess supply early next year before growth picks up to 2.4% in 2025.
“In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour are consistent with achieving the 2% inflation target. The bank remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for Canadians,” it said.
For consumers, the immediate impact will be to variable rate mortgage rates, along with higher credit card rates and installment loans for things such as cars.
The next scheduled rate announcement is Sept. 6. The bank will also publish its next full outlook for the economy and inflation, including risks to the projection, in the Monetary Policy Report on Oct. 25.
(8) comments
The Bank of Canada is doing this to cover for Justin's disastrous financial ignorance. He fiddles while the homes, we pay for with sweat and blood, burn.
I am so shocked we last had such high interest rates under a Liberal Party of Canada in 2001. I can't wait until we gave Pierre Elliott Trudeau interest rates. Maybe at that point in time we can start barbecuing the fat politicians who are bringing us to this financial ruin.
These rate increases are in direct relation to the Idiot we have for a Prime Minister. I believe he is trying to bankrupt the country and he's on track to do it. Eastern Canada had best wake up to this nonsense. God help us.
So if we don’t go anywhere and don’t eat inflation will be at 3%. What an absolute crock.
As long as we have a leader that says budgets balance themselves we can expect massive declines in our standard of living.
Inflation is a problem in Canada due to the Prime Moron and his carbon taxes and the government giving people more and more money to offset is spending and taxing largesse. End the carbon taxes, reduce other taxes and balance the budget and inflation will end. But our Prime Moron who doesn't think about monetary policy finds this too complicated.
It is simply amazing that the Bank of Canada believes they can rein in inflation by increasing interest rates to curb spending while the Government of Canada continues with deficit spending which drives credit expansion and inflation. The government is placing all of the fight against inflation on middle and lower income people, seniors and private businesses. What would really help inflation is for the Government and the Bank to work together. The Government needs to cut spending and run surpluses to get inflation under control.
Absolutely, inflation is ultimately driven by increased money supply, period. Check out Milton Freedman.
Never going to happen with this government. LPC voters are going to need to feel a lot of financial pain before this will stop.
