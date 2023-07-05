Ice cream

Ben and Jerry's Canada ice cream flavours 

 Courtesy Ben and Jerry's Canada

Ben and Jerry’s Canada said Canada Day is another day “to talk about #LandBack and how we can support communities defending their land.” 

“Take action this Canada Day,” said Ben and Jerry’s Canada in a tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Here is the irony in all of this.....for better or worse and due to the vicissitudes of history, the animating principles of The Enlightenment mostly took hold in North America and became the basis of our societies. The result has been economic development and prosperity that has enabled people to, among many other things, afford over priced ice cream. There are no angels in the history books, only stories about imperfect people making corrupt bargains in the context of the times they lived in. I am tired of simplistic hypocrits wrapping themselves in the robes of righteosness in order to assuage their progressive guilt and obtain a higher ESG score along the way.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

I would have said Chapman's is a good alternative canadian alternative but they are as bad or worse since they're in bed with Pfizer and Moderna.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Lets boycott Ben and Jerry's out of business and see what they have to say.

Report Add Reply
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Should check with bud light

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let’s make Ben and Jerry’s extinct.

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Its Gods land, we are the care takers. PERIOD. Enough with all this land c r a p .

Report Add Reply
azhouse
azhouse

I boycotted this socialist brand years ago.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Ben and Jerry's...ice cream...yes that's what they have to do with...ice cream...maybe they should mind their own business...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Has Ben and Jerry's Canada given the land their offices occupy back to the local First Nation? If not, it's time to do so immediately.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.