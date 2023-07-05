Ben and Jerry’s Canada said Canada Day is another day “to talk about #LandBack and how we can support communities defending their land.”
“Take action this Canada Day,” said Ben and Jerry’s Canada in a tweet.
Another day to talk about #LandBack and how we can support communities defending their land. Take action this Canada Day https://t.co/E4mFwr1vdT #CanadaDay2023 pic.twitter.com/CooC6YLD2d— Ben & Jerry's Canada (@BenJerryCanada) July 1, 2023
Ben and Jerry’s Canada linked to a petition calling on people to take action and disband the RCMP Community-Industry Response Group (C-IRG).
“Mining, drilling and logging corporations have been exploiting indigenous communities for generations,” it said.
“When indigenous activists and community leaders stand up and protest, companies regularly bring in police to silence them and even force them from their own land.”
The petition said the RCMP C-IRG was formed in 2017 and works on behalf of resource extraction companies in British Columbia to arrest indigenous rights protestors, suppress rallies, and clear the way for extraction projects to proceed.
There are no limits on the C-IRG’s budget and jurisdiction. It takes tens of millions of dollars and operates with minimal government oversight.
The petition went on to say it is growing and has dispatch squads all over BC intent on shutting down protests. In fact, it was responsible for more than 1,100 arrests at clear-cut logging protests at Fairy Creek, making it the largest mass arrest in Canadian history.
An APTN News investigation in 2022 found allegations against C-IRG, including “intimidation, torture, brutality, harassment, racism, theft, destruction of property, arbitrary detention, inhumanity, lying and deceit.”
The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission is conducting a systemic review of it due to all the complaints. While the review proceeds, the petition said it will be allowed to keep operating, suppressing free speech.
It said the C-IRG was created to police indigenous rights protestors and continues to disproportionately monitor and criminalize indigenous people.
It is facing several lawsuits related to its actions.
Macdonald-Laurier Institute policy analyst and outreach coordinator Melissa Mbarki said many indigenous people are lactose intolerant.
“Your product gives us the runs,” said Mbarki.
“I'll send my address where you can send our royalties to, since you are on stolen land as well.”
I don't want to point out the obvious but many Indigenous people are lactose intolerant. Your product gives us the 💩. I'll send my address where you can send our royalties to since you are on stolen land as well.— Melissa Mbarki (@MelissaMbarki) July 4, 2023
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said Ben and Jerry’s was being stupid.
“Between avoiding Ben & Jerry's, and Hershey's, I'm going to save a lot of calories,” said Kay.
Between avoiding Ben & Jerry's, and Hershey's, I'm going to save a lot of calories.— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) July 3, 2023
Moo Shu Ice Cream in Ottawa said in 2022 it would remain closed for Canada Day because it is ashamed of the country.
READ MORE: Ottawa ice cream parlour condemns Canada Day
“We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of the indigenous peoples of this land,” said Moo Shu.
“The team is spending the day w/ Anna Cote, Mike Diabo, and other indigenous knowledge keepers at Minobideg Learning where we will be exploring and learning about earth stewardship from an Anishinaabe worldview.”
Moo Shu will be closed July 1st, Canada Day.We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression & genocide of the Indigenous peoples of this land. The team is spending the day w/ Anna Cote, Mike Diabo, and other Indigenous knowledge keepers at Minobideg Learning...— Moo Shu Ice Cream (@MooShuIceCream) June 26, 2022
Here is the irony in all of this.....for better or worse and due to the vicissitudes of history, the animating principles of The Enlightenment mostly took hold in North America and became the basis of our societies. The result has been economic development and prosperity that has enabled people to, among many other things, afford over priced ice cream. There are no angels in the history books, only stories about imperfect people making corrupt bargains in the context of the times they lived in. I am tired of simplistic hypocrits wrapping themselves in the robes of righteosness in order to assuage their progressive guilt and obtain a higher ESG score along the way.
I would have said Chapman's is a good alternative canadian alternative but they are as bad or worse since they're in bed with Pfizer and Moderna.
Lets boycott Ben and Jerry's out of business and see what they have to say.
Should check with bud light
Let’s make Ben and Jerry’s extinct.
Its Gods land, we are the care takers. PERIOD. Enough with all this land c r a p .
I boycotted this socialist brand years ago.
Ben and Jerry's...ice cream...yes that's what they have to do with...ice cream...maybe they should mind their own business...
Has Ben and Jerry's Canada given the land their offices occupy back to the local First Nation? If not, it's time to do so immediately.
