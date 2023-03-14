Conoco’s Willow prospect in Alaska

Conoco’s $8 billion Willow prospect in Alaska

 Courtesy ConocoPhillips

Say it ain’t so, Joe.

After years of burnishing his so-called green credentials at the expense of his friends and allies — namely Canada — US President Joe Biden gave the green light to a controversial oil project on the Alaskan North Slope that’s sure to alienate even his staunchest supporters. In fact, it already has.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

(2) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Biden's discrimination against Canadian hydrocarbons is an opportunity for the country to diversify the customer base, a good thing. But we will need a Prime Minister committed to building pipelines.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I was reading this is likely just political posturing for 2024 as this will liiely just end up in the courts forever.

Report Add Reply

