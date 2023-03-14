After years of burnishing his so-called green credentials at the expense of his friends and allies — namely Canada — US President Joe Biden gave the green light to a controversial oil project on the Alaskan North Slope that’s sure to alienate even his staunchest supporters. In fact, it already has.
The US Department of the Interior on Monday gave its approval to ConocoPhillips’ Willow project covering 23 million acres on federal land in the Alaska National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR). The $8 billion development aims to recover some 600 million barrels of oil, reaching a peak of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) — roughly the size of a Canadian oil sands plant — over the next 30 years.
This despite the fact Biden campaigned on a pledge of “no new drilling on federal lands, period” in the 2020 election. This, despite the fact he cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline — which would have pumped 800,000 bpd — on his first day in office.
In its decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the decision “strikes a balance” by upholding ConocoPhillips’ longstanding Arctic leases while reducing the scope of the proposed project from five sites to three. Still, the project will require the construction of hundreds of kilometres of pipelines and a central processing facility. Conoco’s has even proposed to “refreeze” thawed tundra.
It comes with the caveat there will be no more oil development in the Arctic Ocean and promises to set aside even more federal land for wildlife preserves. That wasn’t enough to assuage Biden’s Green Coalition, however, that vowed to duke it out in court.
Predictably, their immediate reaction was outrage even though the project is supported by Alaska lawmakers — including Democrats — and a coalition of native groups. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, chimed in, saying the decision ignores “the voices of the people of Nuiqsut, our frontline communities, and the irrefutable science that says we must stop building projects like this to slow the ever more devastating impacts of climate change.”
Critics further complained Biden approved more drilling projects on federal land than his predecessor, Donald Trump, did over four years in office and the Willow project will emit more greenhouse gases than Belgium.
The simple fact is Biden finds himself in a bind over Russia’s war in Ukraine while his European allies scramble to find new energy sources, particularly US natural gas. To stabilize gasoline prices ahead of the US midterm elections, Biden authorized the withdrawal of almost 240 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or more than a million barrels per day in the already flooded Gulf Coast. In February he authorized 26 million more.
The US Gulf Coast is home to the largest concentration of oil refineries in the world, drawing supplies over land and sea from all corners of the globe, and now Alaska. It also happened to be the final destination for a third of Canada’s oil output, almost 800,000 bpd in 2019 according to Canada’s Energy Regulator.
Canada’s biggest competitors aren’t American oil producers, but the US government itself.
Little wonder Biden rejected Keystone XL — he doesn’t need it.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
(2) comments
Biden's discrimination against Canadian hydrocarbons is an opportunity for the country to diversify the customer base, a good thing. But we will need a Prime Minister committed to building pipelines.
I was reading this is likely just political posturing for 2024 as this will liiely just end up in the courts forever.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.