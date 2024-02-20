Biden to finalize tailpipe emissions standards that amount to gas-powered auto ban

The Biden administration is set to finalize gas-powered automobile standards that critics say amounts to a de facto electric vehicle mandate — although it would still be lower than Canada’s.In April of last year, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed vehicle pollution standards designed to ensure 67% of all cars in the Lower 48 are electrified by 2032. Although the target date has been extended by two years, the overall target is 17% higher from the original 50% by 2030.On the weekend, both the New York Times and Washington Post reported the EPA is set to submit the proposals to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review.."Consumers would still end up in the same place, with vastly restricted access… to the range of new vehicle options they enjoy today that fit their needs and budgets.“American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.Oil industry groups were predictably outraged, especially given that Biden is known for being a vintage car buff — especially his beloved 1967 Corvette Stingray."The president has been clear since 2020 that he intends to use his agencies to eliminate sales of new gas cars," the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers said in a statement. "Tinkering with the near-term speed of implementation doesn't change the end game, which is banning new gas-powered cars.""Consumers would still end up in the same place, with vastly restricted access… to the range of new vehicle options they enjoy today that fit their needs and budgets. Lowering the pace of the forced transition would not help consumers or protect our country’s energy security."In a statement to Fox News, EPA spokesperson Timothy Carroll declined to comment on the reports but said the agency was committed to finalizing a tailpipe standard that is "readily achievable, secures reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensures economic benefits for families.".That kind of language should sound familiar to Canadians even though it is being couched in economic legalese. Whereas Canada’s Liberal government is moving to ban all gas powered vehicle sales by 2035 by decree, the US imposes industry-wide fuel efficiency and tailpipe standards that are spread across a range of production lines to avoid restricting ‘consumer choice’ even though it essentially amounts to the same thing.For instance, if the regulations are finalized, 67% of new sedan, crossover, SUV and light truck purchases could be electric by 2032. In addition, up to 50% of buses and garbage trucks, 35% of short-haul freight tractor and 25% of long-haul freight tractor purchases could ultimately be electric to satisfy the new rules."The Biden administration is trying to bend every federal rule they can find to force people into buying EVs," said Myron Ebell, the director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Energy and Environment. "There is still a market that allows drivers to buy the vehicles of their choice, but government coercion is rapidly limiting those choices."