Laissez les bons temps rouler: US President Joe Biden continues to burnish his oil and gas credentials at the expense of environmentalists and trading partners after the Bureau of Land Management (BOEM) raked in $263.8 million from the sale of offshore drilling rights in New Orleans this week.

In a statement, the BOEM said 32 companies bid up 313 tracts covering 1.6 million acres in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico offshore from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. It was barely a fraction of the more than 13,600 blocks covering 73 million acres in an area the size of Italy that were on offer, however.

