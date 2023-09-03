William Henry Gates III — Bill for short — is once again spouting off on the dangers of agriculture to global warming, specifically emissions from livestock and fertilizer.
On the latest episode of his Unconfuse Me podcast, the former head of Microsoft continued to raise alarm bells over belching bovines.
“Of all the climate areas, the one that people are probably least aware of is all the fertilizer and cows, and that’s a challenge,” he told DJ and filmmaker Questlove, who is also one of the producers of the musical Hamilton.
Questlove, whose real name is Ahmir Thompson, is an early investor along with Gates in plant-based food producers such as Impossible and NotCo that make veggie burgers, sausages and even Philly cheesesteaks — of which former US president O'Bama is reportedly a fan.
While Thompson said he was attracted to plant-based wares for their ability to mimic meat, Gates said he came to it “from that climate change angle.”
That’s because agriculture contributes about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, mostly from farting cows. In 2018 Gates said if “cattle were a country” it would comprise the third-largest source of GHGs on Earth.
In his 2021 tome How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Gates wrote developed countries would need to “move to 100% synthetic beef” to save the planet.
“Try a plant-based burger. I’ll admit that veggie burgers haven’t always tasted great, but the new generation of plant-based protein alternatives is better and closer to the taste and texture of meat than their predecessors,” he wrote in the book, which is available from Penguin Random House in paperback for $18, even though Microsoft invented the Word software program.
“Buying these products sends a clear message that making them is a wise investment. In addition, eating a meat substitute (or simply not eating meat) just once or twice a week will cut down on the emissions you’re responsible for. The same goes for dairy products.”
Gates readily admits he has “a higher-than-average carbon footprint.”
That’s why he says he spends at least US$5 million to offset it, or roughly $800 for every tonne he and his family emit maintaining an admittedly lavish lifestyle.
“I also like to think of my investments in zero-carbon technologies as another kind of offset for my emissions. Investing in companies doesn’t make my carbon footprint smaller. But… I have given more than $1 billion toward innovations and ideas I hope will help the world get to zero — including affordable and reliable clean energy, low-emissions cement, steel, meat and more.”
That said, plant-based food hasn’t proven to be such a good investment, for Gates or the producers themselves. After consecutive years of growth that saw veggie burgers double from 2017 to 20, US meatless sales declined 1% in 2022 after zero growth in 2021.
Unit sales — as opposed to dollar value — fell 8% while real, actual meat rose by an equal amount, according to an analysis by the Good Food Institute.
In Canada, companies such as Maple Leaf Foods have cut back plant-based meat production. Junk food giants including McDonald’s and KFC cancelled plans for a ‘McPlant’ burger and ‘BFC’ — ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ — after Bloomberg called fake meat “just another fad.”
But Gates remains unfazed on the future potential — and flavour — of his nursery of plant-based startups.
“You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time,” he said.
(5) comments
The difference between a conservative vegetarian and a progressive vegetarian is that a conservative vegetarian doesn’t eat meat and the progressive vegetarian doesn’t want YOU to eat meat. If Bill is worried about climate change and oceans rising then he should ask Obama and many other wealthy hypocrites why they’ve bought ocean front property. Apparently they’re not on board with the “program. Florida has records of hurricanes dating back to the 1700’s. In the mid 1700’s a hurricane sunk 13 ships and killed 1000 people. There was no fossil fuel or cow farts back then. Hurricanes cause more damage now because there’s more buildings and man made objects in modern times due to population so it just looks worse. Bill Gates is NOT a scientist or “expert” in anything other than manipulating society for his own benefit. Bill Gates doesn’t give a da mn about the planet. He doesn’t hunt, fish, golf, ski or even go outside. His driver opens the garage door remotely, they drive into the garage, the door closes. Bill never sees the sun, never breathes the air and he’s a fraudulent phoney control freak.
Cows with their flatulence and expelling CO2 do not contribute to climate change. A cow out in pasture eats grass, fertilizes more grass with its waste which helps more grass to grow. It is essentially the natural cycle of life. Growing crops is not any easier on the environment since it takes fertilizers to grow crops. Some crops actually need a lot of fertilizer which then would actually increase emissions. So WEF and climate change idiots can just sit on it, I am not going to eat ultra-processed fake meat, I will eat the real thing.
Bill Gates using climate fear pornography to corner the next food trend. Don't fall for it
I fail to see how you and your money make you an influencer. Mind your own life and stop spreading misinfomation regarding a nonsensical fantasy scenario called climate change. Haven't you heard of the word scientist? They disagree with your premise. Take your money and spend it on disaster relief in Maui. Wait..don't you own the island by now?
This whole GHG/climate catastrophe fraud is slowly being revealed for what it is. Billionaires like Gates continue to live their lavish lifestyles in multiple homes, fly their private jets, cruise in their private yachts, etc., etc. But Gates should be excused for that because he pays for carbon offsets. In other words, the rich can “pollute” at will but the rest of us should just shut up. And, I put pollute in quotation marks intentionally, because carbon dioxide is NOT a pollutant.
