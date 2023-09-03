Diary cow
William Henry Gates III — Bill for short — is once again spouting off on the dangers of agriculture to global warming, specifically emissions from livestock and fertilizer.

On the latest episode of his Unconfuse Me podcast, the former head of Microsoft continued to raise alarm bells over belching bovines.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

The difference between a conservative vegetarian and a progressive vegetarian is that a conservative vegetarian doesn’t eat meat and the progressive vegetarian doesn’t want YOU to eat meat. If Bill is worried about climate change and oceans rising then he should ask Obama and many other wealthy hypocrites why they’ve bought ocean front property. Apparently they’re not on board with the “program. Florida has records of hurricanes dating back to the 1700’s. In the mid 1700’s a hurricane sunk 13 ships and killed 1000 people. There was no fossil fuel or cow farts back then. Hurricanes cause more damage now because there’s more buildings and man made objects in modern times due to population so it just looks worse. Bill Gates is NOT a scientist or “expert” in anything other than manipulating society for his own benefit. Bill Gates doesn’t give a da mn about the planet. He doesn’t hunt, fish, golf, ski or even go outside. His driver opens the garage door remotely, they drive into the garage, the door closes. Bill never sees the sun, never breathes the air and he’s a fraudulent phoney control freak.

rianc
rianc

Cows with their flatulence and expelling CO2 do not contribute to climate change. A cow out in pasture eats grass, fertilizes more grass with its waste which helps more grass to grow. It is essentially the natural cycle of life. Growing crops is not any easier on the environment since it takes fertilizers to grow crops. Some crops actually need a lot of fertilizer which then would actually increase emissions. So WEF and climate change idiots can just sit on it, I am not going to eat ultra-processed fake meat, I will eat the real thing.

Robadam
Robadam

Bill Gates using climate fear pornography to corner the next food trend. Don't fall for it

D&J
D&J

I fail to see how you and your money make you an influencer. Mind your own life and stop spreading misinfomation regarding a nonsensical fantasy scenario called climate change. Haven't you heard of the word scientist? They disagree with your premise. Take your money and spend it on disaster relief in Maui. Wait..don't you own the island by now?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This whole GHG/climate catastrophe fraud is slowly being revealed for what it is. Billionaires like Gates continue to live their lavish lifestyles in multiple homes, fly their private jets, cruise in their private yachts, etc., etc. But Gates should be excused for that because he pays for carbon offsets. In other words, the rich can “pollute” at will but the rest of us should just shut up. And, I put pollute in quotation marks intentionally, because carbon dioxide is NOT a pollutant.

