Despite alarm bells in Washington over Chinese purchases of US farmland, Canadians were the largest foreign owners of US agricultural acreage according to a USDA report.
According to the USDA, forest land accounted for 47% of all reported foreign-held acreage; cropland 29%; pasture and other agricultural land 22%; and non-agricultural land — defined broadly as homesteads and ranches — accounted for the remaining 2%.
Although there are no restrictions on foreign land ownership in the US, purchases of agricultural lands must be disclosed under American law.
To the end of 2021 Canadians directly held about 31%, or almost 13 million acres in the Lower 48, worth $7.3 billion US. The next largest were the Netherlands with 4.8 million acres followed by Italy, the UK and Germany with about 2.5 million acres each. Canadian holdings were concentrated in Maine, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma.
By contrast, China held less than one per cent or 195,000 acres worth about $1.8 billion. To put it into perspective, Bill Gates owns about 285,000 acres while Jeff Bezos holds about 450,000 acres. Still the value of China’s US land purchases nearly doubled in 2020 according to US government sources and has increased more than 10 times in the past decade.
It comes as Chinese global food imports have more than tripled in recent years, to about $140 billion US in 2017.
The numbers come even as US lawmakers are gathering in Washington this week to raise alarm bells over what they see as a Chinese threat to US food security.
South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson, a member of a new China-focused House committee told NPR radio — the US equivalent of the CBC — on Wednesday that China’s growing agricultural holdings are cause for concern. Johnson is among a bipartisan group who support the proposed PASS act, which would create a federal ban on China, Iran, North Korea or Russia buying US farmland or processing facilities.
"Food security is national security," he told NPR. "And I think we've seen that Russia was able to exercise undue influence over Europe because they supplied them [with] so much natural gas. And similarly, if China has control over food supplies in South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, even in North America, that can give them more power, more coercive power, over the globe."
On January 25 the FARM — Foreign Adversary Risk Management — act, was introduced into the Senate and House. If passed, it would trigger Department of Agriculture and Government Accountability Office investigations into foreign influence on America’s agri-food industry.
The concerns came to a head in January after a Chinese company was blocked from buying a corn mill near Grand Forks, ND that the US Air Force described as a “security threat.” Those were further heightened by the downing of a Chinese spy ballon in US airspace on Feb. 3.
Although the USDA acknowledges that China has a small role in the US food chain, it has been buying agricultural and food processing assets at a furious pace, including ChemChina’s $43-billion acquisition of Syngenta, a Swiss farm chemical and seed company, in 2018. In 2013 Shuanghui International also bought US-based Smithfield Foods, a Virginia-based pork producer with holdings in Mexico, the UK and Eastern Europe. It also has a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary based in Toronto.
Although it accounts for less than 2% of agricultural assets in North America, the value of Chinese agricultural holdings — including fisheries — in North and South America, Australia and New Zealand has grown more than 1000% since 2015.
However, the National Family Farm Coalition and other American ag advocacy groups insist the bigger threat to US food security is the purchase of land by corporations, whether domestically or foreign-owned.
Although Canadian numbers are hard to come by, Chinese nationals own about $17 billion or about 3.7% of available properties in the country, according to Statistics Canada — the vast majority in the form of real estate in Vancouver and Toronto.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
The majority of agricultural land is owned by corporations and has been for an extended period of time. The 'middleman' downstream from the producer to the retailer is where a great deal of the economic power lies. This may explain corporations that have endeavoured to also own/control the producer.
Little question China will regard food security (along with forms of security) as of prime importance. Also little or no question there methodology is flexible.
The owners of Amazon and Microsoft own the most US farmland? Knowing Bill Gates thoughts on overpopulation, I'd be very concerned if I relied on eating US food. What are Jeff Bezos's thoughts?
I'd like to know - of the segment of Canadian owned-US farmland, how many of those owners actually LIVE in Canada? Lots could be Chinese investors using a CAD address.....
