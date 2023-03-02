Farm in Canada

Canadians held more than a third of US foreign-owned agricultural land to the end of 2021 according to the USDA.

 Image courtesy of Noah Buscher on Unsplash

Despite alarm bells in Washington over Chinese purchases of US farmland, Canadians were the largest foreign owners of US agricultural acreage according to a USDA report.

According to the USDA, forest land accounted for 47% of all reported foreign-held acreage; cropland 29%; pasture and other agricultural land 22%; and non-agricultural land — defined broadly as homesteads and ranches — accounted for the remaining 2%. 

Foreign property holding its in Canada

Tags

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

MLC
MLC

The majority of agricultural land is owned by corporations and has been for an extended period of time. The 'middleman' downstream from the producer to the retailer is where a great deal of the economic power lies. This may explain corporations that have endeavoured to also own/control the producer.

Little question China will regard food security (along with forms of security) as of prime importance. Also little or no question there methodology is flexible.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The owners of Amazon and Microsoft own the most US farmland? Knowing Bill Gates thoughts on overpopulation, I'd be very concerned if I relied on eating US food. What are Jeff Bezos's thoughts?

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

I'd like to know - of the segment of Canadian owned-US farmland, how many of those owners actually LIVE in Canada? Lots could be Chinese investors using a CAD address.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.