Stock markets took a hit around the world Wednesday fuelled by banking fears in the US and EU.

 By Dave Naylor

Global markets were awash in red ink Wednesday as the ripple effects of the banking crisis in the US spread to Europe and oil prices slid to their lowest levels in more than a year. 

Canada was no exception and, in fact, took it on the chin worse than most —  including the US.

MLC
MLC

The stock market pundits on the msm/legacy media will nonetheless put an up spin on their reports. It would be inappropriate to suggest that the Liberal/subNDP government is less than extraordinarily competent in their economic management.

PersonOne
PersonOne

You think this was not part of the plan?

