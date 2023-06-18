For all the talk of declining oil demand, Brazil is aiming to increase its domestic oil production by 80% before the end of the decade and surpass Canada as the world’s fourth-largest producer.
South America’s largest oil exporter, which is presently ranked ninth ahead of Kuwait, but behind Iran, is hoping produce 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2029 which would surpass Canada’s 4.5 million bpd. The country hopes to hit 3.4 million bpd by the end of this year.
That’s because international oil majors such as France’s TotalEnergies and Norway’s Equinor flocked to the country’s offshore following their respective exits from Canada’s oil sands.
Brazil’s national oil company, Petrobras, further committed to spending $78 billion US over five years to expand output from existing fields and finding new ones backed by oil-friendly government policies.
This is despite the election of socialist leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — known as Lula — in January of this year, overturning the business friendly policies of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula, who previously served as Brazil’s president from 2003-11, gained a reputation as a Chavez-style socialist whose policies nearly bankrupted the country and led to Petrobas becoming the most indebted oil company in the world.
In 2018, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting bribes, money laundering, influence peddling and obstruction of justice. He was released in 2019 after serving 580 days.
Immediately after his re-election in October of last year, Petrobas lost 37% of its market capitalization even as he slapped a 10% tax on oil exports.
Nonetheless, Equinor in May approved a $9 billion offshore drilling project on the heels of a $1 billion project announcement by Total in January, which it called a “key growth area” for the company.
By contrast, Equinor earlier this month delayed the $16 million Bay du Nord project off Newfoundland for up to three years. And earlier this year Total dumped the last of its Canadian oil sands assets to Suncor and ConocoPhillips.
Despite decades of mismanagement and outright corruption, the message seems to be that Brazil is still an attractive place to invest and Canada isn’t.
According to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development’s 2023 economic survey, “Canada needs to reform its Canada to escape years of weak investment and tepid productivity growth, reforms to improve the business climate are overdue.”
Brazil’s oil and gas sector is expected to generate an estimated 445,000 direct or indirect jobs a year over the next decade and around $180 billion in investments over the same period.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(5) comments
It is beyond bizarre why Trudeau wants to shut down our oil and gas industry while the rest of the world is ramping up to meet demand. I have nothing against alternative energy, but let it compete on its own merits, not driven down our throats by subsides, taxes and malinvestment. Alternative energy proponents need to be truthful about environmental impact, efficiency, and sustainability.
sounds like the magic formula would be 580 days in jail for Trudeau? seems to have done the trick for Brazil.....maybe worth a try?
and now Brazil is now controlled by China. Nobody knows how much China much has invaded North America through their unrestricted warfare.
Brazil is more attractive than Canada for energy development. All the big foreign players moved from Canada to Brazil. So, as the Lib regime beats us over the head by taxing us into poverty, shutting down our largest economic driver, and proposing we freeze in the dark, eat bugs, and stop driving, Brazil and the oil majors will surpass us here at home within a couple of years. You gotta love the people who voted in these moronic a-holes in Ottawa...........or not.
Part of the "Just Transition"?
