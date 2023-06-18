Gulf of Mexico

For all the talk of declining oil demand, Brazil is aiming to increase its domestic oil production by 80% before the end of the decade and surpass Canada as the world’s fourth-largest producer.

South America’s largest oil exporter, which is presently ranked ninth ahead of Kuwait, but behind Iran, is hoping produce 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2029 which would surpass Canada’s 4.5 million bpd. The country hopes to hit 3.4 million bpd by the end of this year.

World oil producers 2020

Canada is the world’s fourth largest oil producer.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

kmb
kmb

It is beyond bizarre why Trudeau wants to shut down our oil and gas industry while the rest of the world is ramping up to meet demand. I have nothing against alternative energy, but let it compete on its own merits, not driven down our throats by subsides, taxes and malinvestment. Alternative energy proponents need to be truthful about environmental impact, efficiency, and sustainability.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

sounds like the magic formula would be 580 days in jail for Trudeau? seems to have done the trick for Brazil.....maybe worth a try?

Raz
Raz

and now Brazil is now controlled by China. Nobody knows how much China much has invaded North America through their unrestricted warfare.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Brazil is more attractive than Canada for energy development. All the big foreign players moved from Canada to Brazil. So, as the Lib regime beats us over the head by taxing us into poverty, shutting down our largest economic driver, and proposing we freeze in the dark, eat bugs, and stop driving, Brazil and the oil majors will surpass us here at home within a couple of years. You gotta love the people who voted in these moronic a-holes in Ottawa...........or not.

Goose
Goose

Part of the "Just Transition"?

