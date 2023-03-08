Windmills

The country’s imports of wind turbine products decreased drastically after 2014, falling to just $91 million in 2012, according to CEC.

Canada imported almost three times more products used for renewable energy — mainly solar panels and wind turbines — than it exported in 2021, according to the latest fact sheet from the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC), a deficit in trade that jumped almost a third since 2015.

In 2021, Canada imported solar panel products with a value of $653 million and wind turbine products with a value of $91 million. The value of the solar panels and wind turbines Canada imported was much higher than the $260 million export value for both products, according to CEC.

