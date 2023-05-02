Bud Light's sales dropped 21% in the past few weeks after a marketing “collaboration” with transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The most recent industry data, which covers the week ending April 22, shows that Bud Light sales dropped by 21%.
This decline accelerated since the previous week, which showed a 17% decrease.
During the first week of April, sales dropped by 6% when the controversy began.
These sales figures are based on data from Nielsen IQ and Bump Williams Consulting.
In addition to the decline in sales, the number of beer cases sold also decreased by 26% last week, which is a steeper decline compared to the previous week's drop of 21% and the initial drop of 11%.
According to beverage expert Bump Williams, the significant decline in beer cases sold indicates that Bud Light's core customers, who typically purchase their beer in large quantities, are abandoning the brand.
“Larger packages of Bud Light are not being purchased — the 30-pack suitcases, the 20-packs, the 18-packs, the 12-packs — they’re all being impacted,” Williams told The New York Post.
“It’s going to be very, very hard to reverse the decline.”
Despite the recent decline in sales, Bud Light remains the top-selling beer in the US, with sales exceeding $4.8 billion last year. In comparison, the second-best-selling brand, Modelo Especial, generated $3.75 billion in sales, while Michelob Ultra sold $3.3 billion worth of beer, according to research conducted by Williams.
Recent data show Bud Light's year-to-date sales fell 8% due to significant sales drops over the past few weeks, which could threaten its leading position.
Williams warns unless parent company Anheuser-Busch can turn things around, Bud Light may be in serious trouble this year.
“I think it runs the risk of losing that No. 1 position at the end of calendar year 2023 to Modelo Especial,” said Williams.
Earlier last month, Mulvaney started promoting Bud Light on social media by sharing pictures and videos of itself, which sparked outrage and calls for a boycott.
As a result of the controversy, Bud Light put two marketing executives — Alissa Heinerscheid, vice-president of marketing, and her boss, Daniel Blake — on leave.
According to Williams, Heinerscheid was brought in to lead marketing for Bud Light last year when sales were declining and she attempted to target the “progressive” market.
“Her big miss was I don’t think she understood who the core Bud Light shopper was,” said Williams.
“When she came out with her comments, they were deemed as being derogatory, insulting and juvenile. And the Bud Light drinkers said, ‘Enough of that.’”
Bud Light tried to regain the support of its traditional target market, who were offended by the Mulvaney campaign.
One such effort was a “countrified” YouTube ad released over the weekend.
The ad shows young beer drinkers enjoying themselves in the rain at a country music festival.
The “countrified” YouTube ad premiered during the live broadcast of the NFL Draft on ABC and ESPN last week.
The ad shows young people enjoying a can of Bud Light while a hit song by the Zac Brown Band plays in the background.
However, some critics accused the company of trying to win back consumer trust by “pandering” to them with the ad.
Mulvaney's brand deals with Nike, Maybelline, and Kate Spade, plus Allure women’s magazine adding Mulvaney to its annual “A-list,” sparked calls for more boycotts.
