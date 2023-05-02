Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can Split
Images courtesy of Instagram

Bud Light's sales dropped 21% in the past few weeks after a marketing “collaboration” with transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Budweiser Factory

The most recent industry data, which covers the week ending April 22, shows that Bud Light sales dropped by 21%. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Romans 1:18-32

If you haven't had heard the Gospel of Salvation read

1 Corinthians 15:1-4, then Romans 3:23-25, Romans 5:8, Romans 10:9-13.

The hour is late, please it is not too late to give your heart to Jesus.

The freefall in society is breathtaking, but there is peace in God. Please open your hearts and read just what he did for you.... you personally.

Maranatha

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.