Anheuser-Busch (AB) has announced that Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, will take a leave of absence following a Bud Light boycott over a partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, replaces Heinerscheid as part of a larger shake-up where “senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities,” said an AB statement.
The controversy began when Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a woman, was involved in a Bud Light advertising campaign, which included a custom Bud Light beer can with Mulvaney's face on it.
Heinerscheid faced criticism after an interview where she said that the beer brand needed to update its “out of touch” and “fratty” image. After the interview, photos of Heinerscheid appeared online showing her drinking beer in a “fratty setting.”
Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney drew criticism from country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich, while Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of the beer and saying, “F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch.”
AB faced calls for a boycott and threats against its facilities.
The company released a statement from CEO Brendan Whitworth, which did not contain an apology to offended customers or mention Mulvaney and aired a pro-America advertisement featuring a Clydesdale horse.
The CEO’s statement said that Bud Light is focused on “brewing great beer for all customers” and making a “positive impact in communities and the country.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
If I ran a business, I would aim for a 0.00 'ESG' score. I would then advertise this rating. IF I supplied a reasonable product at a reasonable price, I'm sure I would have tremendous growth! Many people are getting to the end of their tether over all this leftist 'bravo sierra'!
To clarify on my last comment pronouns in general on somebody’s Facebook profile would be a liability to any employer like it or not
Tis a whole lot of excitement over a really really really bad beer.
This is merely a distraction imo, these companies care more about their ESG score than anything else. They just want this to blow over and I hope it doesn't.
As mentioned in a previous comment, I don't care if you are gay, trans or whatever...carry on, more power to you, but this constant "in your face" and "you need to recognize me" etc along with this drag nonsense in front of kids is getting just too much
I hope this crushes anahauser Busch teach these company’s a lesson funny thing is almost everybody that drinks beer was drinking bud light their not anymore you can bet on that and u can be sure they won’t be coming back and for any of you extreme woke lefty’s you could be losing your job or not getting one because of what this one fool did at a beer company. Anybody with a her him he she pronoun on their Facebook profile should automatically be disqualified from any job their applying for
Think the vast majority of people (myself included) before didn’t care if someone was gay, dressed up in drag, or wanted to mutilate themselves. If that was your choice go nuts, do it on a Saturday night at the club, not in a public library on a Sunday morning.
It’s the last several years of LGBTQ propaganda being constantly rubbed in peoples faces, denying basic biology and common sense, and now going after children and attempting to normalize pedophilia, that people have run out of patience.
[thumbup]I'm not homophobic but I've had it with the Transgenders in womwn's sports, drag queens exposed to children, pride month and rainbow sidewalks.
But I'm not fooled; it has it's roots in Maoism, Fascism, Marxism et cetera.
I follow Xi Van Fleet (a XVanFleet) on Twitter. She grew up in China under Mao. Ezra Levant of Rebel News interviewed her last week.
OOPS! Meant to say: "children exposed to drag queens" - not "drag queens exposed to children".
Don't get me wrong, don't care about gay or transgender folks, but if the beer company wanted to use a transgender person, did they, maybe they did don't know, but did they think of someone Kathleen Jenner[ bruce] . At least he was an accomplish male athlete at one time in his life. I think there would have been more respect and tolerance for that type of decision . But to use some idiot jumping around thinking he's a woman just so stupid.
I think I got you wrong. You're kidding right?
