Bud Light camo bottles
Image courtesy of Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI), the beleaguered parent company of Bud Light beer, will soon launch a new marketing campaign to repair the damage done by its last marketing campaign, which embraced transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The plan is to feature Bud Light and the company’s signature beer, Budweiser, in a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the ‘Folds of Honor’ program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

But the Camo has to be in rainbow colours!!!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They could cover it in gold, and sprinkle diamonds all over it and I still wouldn’t drink that Clydesdale urine. As a matter of fact, my go to beer was Michelob Ultra, but now I am all in for AGD.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Lol, camo is a start but they’re going to have to offer a free shotgun with every 24 and a fishing lure to lure back their base

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Will drinking from the transitioning package confuse your sense of whether your have an inny or outty? Or just signal you are an idiot?

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Exactly!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.