Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI), the beleaguered parent company of Bud Light beer, will soon launch a new marketing campaign to repair the damage done by its last marketing campaign, which embraced transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The plan is to feature Bud Light and the company’s signature beer, Budweiser, in a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the ‘Folds of Honor’ program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.
“It’s an aluminum bottle,” a source familiar with the plan told the Post. “I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that.”
It is similar to a campaign used by the company in 2017 when it released patriotic cans and bottles with the name ‘Budweiser’ replaced by the word ‘America.’ That year the company also introduced a military-inspired camouflaged aluminum bottle.
The Mulvaney relationship with Bud Light has been disastrous.
According to Market Watch, the brand had sales of US$4.8 billion dollars last year, but had a drop of almost 24% as of the first week in May. Other brands under the ABI umbrella, including Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Modelo, have also taken a hit in sales.
The company held a meeting at its headquarters in St. Louis last week to discuss marketing efforts going forward with the company’s distributors, who are on the front lines of the Mulvaney backlash.
In addition to the new aluminum bottle design, other ideas floated at the Anheuser-Busch meeting, according to a New York Post source, included discounted beer, investments in sports betting, and focusing its marketing on country music, military, first responders and farmers.
The Post reports last weekend some New York grocery stores were offering customers free T-shirts with the logo Ultra Mom for anyone buying Michelob Ultra products.
(5) comments
But the Camo has to be in rainbow colours!!!
They could cover it in gold, and sprinkle diamonds all over it and I still wouldn’t drink that Clydesdale urine. As a matter of fact, my go to beer was Michelob Ultra, but now I am all in for AGD.
Lol, camo is a start but they’re going to have to offer a free shotgun with every 24 and a fishing lure to lure back their base
Will drinking from the transitioning package confuse your sense of whether your have an inny or outty? Or just signal you are an idiot?
Exactly!
