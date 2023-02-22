Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy University of Toronto

Well known human rights crusader, Jordan Peterson, will be speaking to a crowd at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Sunday, which has riled up a group that identifies as Drag Me To The Street.

The group has said Peterson’s views are dangerous and he should not be given a platform, so it is planning a protest ahead of his appearance.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(8) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

No free speech allowed. Because WE do not like Jordan Peterson...no one should be allowed to hear him speak. Idiots.

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

Some pre-show entertainment. Nice!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Looks like a Karenfest...wonderful...

Report Add Reply
ProundinAlberta
ProundinAlberta

I just finished reading Dr Peterson’s book, 12 Rules for Life. (I have probably also listened to approx 100 hours of his lectures and presentations). I can honestly say, I have not read or heard one thing that is hateful. His book is a lighthouse for a world gone dark. It is a beacon of hope for those who have lost their way and I believe it has helped many, many people come back from the brink. He has taken a strong stance for sure on certain topics, but for the most part these have been misconstrued. He is fighting back against government “compelled” speech. Meaning he does not believe that the government should decree by law what we “must” say. This is in regard to the pronouns. You can be charged under the law in Ontario for not using the pronouns. He does think the pronoun thing is absurd (as I do), but if a person would request to be called a “they/them”, that’s one thing, but now the government making it a law is quite another. If these protesters really understood, they would not be just giving their free speech rights away. I do hope Albertans stand with their fellow Albertan, Dr Peterson (who I feel is among one of the most brilliant minds to come around in a long, long time).

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

It would appear that Calgary is becoming more loony left than Edmonton, if that is possible. Albertans are pretty reasonable people but the current municipal politicians clearly believe otherwise and with a complete absence of objectivity or free speech have chosen a side. Let us all remember that when next they come up for election to feed from the trough.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"a loathsome stalking horse for the far right"

Good grief. Does the "stalking horse" live on a "rage farm"?

Is Jyhoti going to be handing out $500 to the protesters? Oh ya...right...they are on the proper side of the argument.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

As usual, the transgender/drag queen crowd doesn't get it..

Most Canadians accept an individual's right to live life as they please.....

What we don't accept is an obligation to live your fantasy existence with you......

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

