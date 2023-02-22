Well known human rights crusader, Jordan Peterson, will be speaking to a crowd at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Sunday, which has riled up a group that identifies as Drag Me To The Street.
The group has said Peterson’s views are dangerous and he should not be given a platform, so it is planning a protest ahead of his appearance.
In an Instagram post, the group went full left wing with a call to action: “Jordan Peterson is among the most despicable men in the world and Calgary is giving him a stage this weekend. He is a former disgraced psychology professor from Toronto and has rose (sic) to world wide fame and fortune by being a loathsome stalking horse for the far right."
"His goal is to seduce impressionable young men into joining his racist, hateful, anti-women, anti-trans, reactionary cult. There is a long list of reasons why this man is dangerous and why he should not be given a platform so please swipe for more info. I couldn’t include all the awful sh*t he has spewed so that should tell you something."
"The @jubilee_ab is hosting him this month and again in May! This is unacceptable and we must let him, his followers and The Jubilee know that their ideologies are hurtful, dangerous and not welcome in our community!”
Peterson has 3.9 million followers on Twitter and is no stranger to controversy. He is in the middle of a dispute with the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) over sanctions placed on him for his social media use.
The CPO has ordered Peterson to undergo a media training program, saying some of his tweets may be "degrading" the profession and even raise questions about his abilities as a psychologist.
For his part Peterson, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, says he has no intention of giving up his fight with the regulatory body, accusing it of attempting to stymie his speech and discipline him for his political opinions.
The language in the Drag Me To The Street post and the call to protest brings to mind the planned protest of Chinook Blast’s Drag on Ice with DJ Gaysnakes event scheduled for Feb. 11 at Olympic Plaza that was cancelled.
At the time, Calgary Mayor Jyoti said "hate-fuelled" demonstrations cannot go on after the drag event was postponed for safety concerns due to the planned protest, adding the city will use a bylaw to fine people communicating hateful messages.
Gondek said the city will be ticketing people to address certain types of protests, leveraging its existing street harassment bylaw to fine those who openly communicate hateful messaging in a public place. The fines can be issued by police and bylaw officers, Gondek said.
"As a result of the actions of a very small group of people who wanted to have a hate-fuelled and hate-motivated protest, we have had to cancel a pretty significant event in our city that many Calgarians were looking forward to attending. That is not a victory," she said.
"Things have turned terribly wrong, and they've turned terribly sideways. These are not peaceful assemblies. These are designed to do something very, very different," Gondek said at the time.
Peterson’s Feb. 26 appearance is the first of two planned, with the next scheduled for May 21.
Western Standard has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but has yet to receive a response.
(8) comments
No free speech allowed. Because WE do not like Jordan Peterson...no one should be allowed to hear him speak. Idiots.
Some pre-show entertainment. Nice!
Looks like a Karenfest...wonderful...
I just finished reading Dr Peterson’s book, 12 Rules for Life. (I have probably also listened to approx 100 hours of his lectures and presentations). I can honestly say, I have not read or heard one thing that is hateful. His book is a lighthouse for a world gone dark. It is a beacon of hope for those who have lost their way and I believe it has helped many, many people come back from the brink. He has taken a strong stance for sure on certain topics, but for the most part these have been misconstrued. He is fighting back against government “compelled” speech. Meaning he does not believe that the government should decree by law what we “must” say. This is in regard to the pronouns. You can be charged under the law in Ontario for not using the pronouns. He does think the pronoun thing is absurd (as I do), but if a person would request to be called a “they/them”, that’s one thing, but now the government making it a law is quite another. If these protesters really understood, they would not be just giving their free speech rights away. I do hope Albertans stand with their fellow Albertan, Dr Peterson (who I feel is among one of the most brilliant minds to come around in a long, long time).
It would appear that Calgary is becoming more loony left than Edmonton, if that is possible. Albertans are pretty reasonable people but the current municipal politicians clearly believe otherwise and with a complete absence of objectivity or free speech have chosen a side. Let us all remember that when next they come up for election to feed from the trough.
"a loathsome stalking horse for the far right"
Good grief. Does the "stalking horse" live on a "rage farm"?
Is Jyhoti going to be handing out $500 to the protesters? Oh ya...right...they are on the proper side of the argument.
As usual, the transgender/drag queen crowd doesn't get it..
Most Canadians accept an individual's right to live life as they please.....
What we don't accept is an obligation to live your fantasy existence with you......
[thumbup][thumbup]
