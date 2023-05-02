Zero emission semi vehicle

In a precedent-setting step California aims to ban the sale of diesel powered trucks by 2036.

 California Air Resources Board

First it was lawnmowers. Then it was gas-powered cars. 

Now California continues to raise the bar for clean air regulations after it proposed to ban the sale of heavy duty diesel trucks after 2036, the first rule of its kind in the world.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

raising the bar...LOL..more like relying on unreliable..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.