Bread prices

In 2015, Loblaw confessed to taking part in what the Canadian Competition Bureau alleges was an industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme that included several major grocers.

Canada Bread Company was fined $50 million by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice after pleading guilty for a criminal price fixing arrangement which raised bread prices. 

“Fixing the price of bread — a food staple of Canadian households — was a serious criminal offence,” said Competition Bureau Canada Commissioner Matthew Boswell in a Wednesday press release. 

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

That fine is so small it looks like an incentive for more price-fixing. $50M for $5B in sales? that's one percent of the business number. As a comparison, the minimum fine for insider trading is 3X the amount of profit made.

