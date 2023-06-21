Cyber security

A Canadian cyber intelligence agency is warning the country’s oil and gas sector to be vigilant against Russian hackers in retaliation for this country’s support for the war in Ukraine.

The Canadian Security Establishment — the country’s cyber spy network — warned on Wednesday that Russian aligned non-state actors are continuing attempts to “compromise” the oil and gas sector in its latest threat assessment released Wednesday.

(2) comments

Raz
All focus is on Russia while China takes over.

Big10-4
Just blame Russia kind of event?

