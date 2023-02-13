Oil rig northern BC

Oil drilling is almost double pandemic levels according to CAOEC.

 GNU Wiki Commons

Things are looking up — or rather down — for Canada’s oil drilling sector as it continues to rebound back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) almost 60% — or 250 rigs — of the country’s 439-strong drilling fleet was at work last week in what is typically the peak winter drilling season. Each working rig generates about 220 direct and indirect jobs, according to CAOEC.  

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

