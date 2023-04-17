Methane Emissions

Canada has committed to eliminating coal fired power by 2030.

 Image courtesy of Canva

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault pledged to eliminate coal fired power in this country by 2030 at a G7 meeting in Japan this weekend, even as it became clear that Canada’s own commitments to reducing emissions are sorely lacking.

Even as they were pushing countries like Japan to retire their coal fired power fleets — something it is reluctant to do in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake — Canada’s own emissions rose about 1.8% to 670 megatonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021, up from 659 megatonnes in 2020.

23096.04-Canada's GHG emission by sources graph_V01
ES- figures-2022 Pt1

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

More nonsense from Turdough & the Lieberal Party WEF Hacks . . . .

Direct cause of Emissions Growth in Canada is Immigration . . . in the last Decade MILLIONS of people have been added to the Country, they all had to have a place to live & likely many drive Autos.

The Sad Reality is that these Immigrants likely had a Tiny Karbon Footprint where they lived before they were moved to the North Country called Canada, their Footprints likely increased 1000s of Xs. ALL done by the same folks who push the Klimate Dribble.

You can't blame the increases on Canada's thriving Manufacturing Base . . . because it does not Exist ! ! !

What Canada does in the "BIg" Picture is irrelevant . . . over 5 Billion People out there are Increasing their Oil, Gas & Coal use every year by Double Digits. China increases every few Months more than Canada's Annual Emissions . . . FACT!

"Since 1992, global CO2 emissions have continued to rise. With China opening an average of two new coal-fired power plants a week and India apparently more determined than ever to continue its development curve, as is the entire non-Western world, global CO2 emissions will continue to rise for the foreseeable future. There is not yet any available, inexpensive alternative to fossil fuels." https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/19580/climate-change-alarmism

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.