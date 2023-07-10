LNG export terminal in Freeport, TX

 By Shaun Polczer

Work at Canada’s largest — and only — liquified natural gas project on the West Coast could come to a halt as the project's backers wrangle with the BC government over a lack of electrical power lines.

LNG Canada — a consortium of Shell, Mitsubishi, Kogas, PetroChina and Malaysian state oil giant Petronas — is about 85% complete and on track to begin operation by 2025, LNG Canada CEO Jason Klein said in a statement.

Kitimat LNG project

Bennett Dam

The Bennett Dam near Hudson's Hope, at 610' one of the highest earth-fill dams in the world, can produce 2,730 Mw of electrical power. Writer Herb Pinder notes that with clean, green energy to push LNG through a pipeline to the coast, and more hyrdro power at the coast to compress it, liquified natural gas from Alberta and northeastern BC will be the cleanest in the world. He asks why the Liberal government wouldn't want to develop it further.

