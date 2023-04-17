Kevin O’Leary, Canada’s self-described Mr. Wonderful, wants to build a multi-billion refinery in the Lower 48 to combat what he calls the US’s energy insecurity.
The Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den star appeared on Fox News to tout the $14 billion proposal which he says would lower gasoline prices even as OPEC members continue to cut production.
Calling it a “top election priority” ‘Mr. Maple’ told the Big Money show the US hasn’t built a new refinery in decades “isn’t politics, it’s policy.”
“We haven't built a refinery in America in decades because we can't permit it,” he said in response to an audience query over US energy independence. “I’m at the point in my life where I want to do something big… and the task I've decided I'm going to take on is I'm going to build a refinery in America.”
Leary indicated he has begun lining up financing and is looking for a state to host the facility. North Dakota — which is on the main export pipeline from Canada — has been touted as a possible candidate.
The US has been consolidating and rationalizing its overall refining capacity which has hit multi-year lows. Numbers from the Energy Information Administration suggest the country has lost more than a million barrels per day (bpd) of processing capacity since the start of the pandemic. The last green filed refinery to be constructed in the Lower 48 was in Louisiana in 1977.
Meanwhile, China and the Middle East are expected to bring on at least three million bpd by the end of the year. In March, Saudi Aramco announced plans to build a pair of refineries in northeast China capable of processing a combined 690,000 bpd in a bid to solidify its position as China’s top oil supplier. Under terms of the deal, Saudi would supply the facility with nearly a half million bpd under a long term contract.
O’Leary said OPEC’s production cuts and pivot to countries like China show that it cannot be counted on to be a reliable supplier.
”The Middle East, which produces most of the world's oil, has already told every economy including ours 'do not depend on us in perpetuity for your energy, if you can find your way to energy independence, you do it,” he said.
O’Leary’s net worth is estimated by WealthyGorilla.com to be about $400 million. He ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2017 but withdrew because he said he couldn’t win in Quebec even though he hails from Montreal.
He has long supported a pipeline from Alberta to Eastern Canada to make this country self-sufficient in oil.
Among his more memorable quotes: “Money doesn’t care. Your tears don’t add value.”
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(6) comments
Very smart move if he does it. Lots of supply, transportation and feedstocks in the ND region. Would massively benefit Canada and the US and would increase our cost competitiveness with Europe and other trading partners. Easily integrated CO2 injection as well in the Dakota's if that were required. Good margin, lots of supply but needs to be 300K bbl/d to have a shot.
Significant Investment . . . and of course NOT in Canada!
Why would anyone invest in Turdistan these days, Canada is one of the poorest run countries on the Planet. Be sure to thank your Lieberal & NDP Voting Friends.
Kevin, one of the Patron Saints of all things profitable from off shore manufacturing should sit down & just shut up 🤐 Who can count how many times he’s said “the only thing I care about is money” (my paraphrase)
I would support and help any way that I could.
The battles Canadians choose to support is nothing less than bizarre and irrational. I say this because we’ve never seen any support from you over trannys using women’s change room. You’re ok with them walking around nude in front of little girls?
Maybe you should extend your information gathering/fact checking before making such a ludicrous blanket statement about 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🤦♀️
