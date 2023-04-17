Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O’Leary, Canada’s self-described Mr. Wonderful, wants to build a multi-billion refinery in the Lower 48 to combat what he calls the US’s energy insecurity.

The Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den star appeared on Fox News to tout the $14 billion proposal which he says would lower gasoline prices even as OPEC members continue to cut production.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Very smart move if he does it. Lots of supply, transportation and feedstocks in the ND region. Would massively benefit Canada and the US and would increase our cost competitiveness with Europe and other trading partners. Easily integrated CO2 injection as well in the Dakota's if that were required. Good margin, lots of supply but needs to be 300K bbl/d to have a shot.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Significant Investment . . . and of course NOT in Canada!

Why would anyone invest in Turdistan these days, Canada is one of the poorest run countries on the Planet. Be sure to thank your Lieberal & NDP Voting Friends.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Kevin, one of the Patron Saints of all things profitable from off shore manufacturing should sit down & just shut up 🤐 Who can count how many times he’s said “the only thing I care about is money” (my paraphrase)

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

I would support and help any way that I could.

fpenner
fpenner

The battles Canadians choose to support is nothing less than bizarre and irrational. I say this because we’ve never seen any support from you over trannys using women’s change room. You’re ok with them walking around nude in front of little girls?

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Maybe you should extend your information gathering/fact checking before making such a ludicrous blanket statement about 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🤦‍♀️

