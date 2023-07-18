Canada Infrastructure Bank
Image courtesy of Canada Infrastructure Bank

Records show that last year, the Canada Infrastructure Bank gave bonuses to all six executives and every manager, amounting to over $85,000 each. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these bonuses were paid despite a recommendation from a Commons committee to shut down the Bank due to its high cost and lack of success.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how much Catherine McKenna was paid in bonuses while she was in charge? There had to be a reason she retired early from politics?

