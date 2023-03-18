COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

A Canadian labour board dismissed another complaint about unions’ acceptance of vaccine mandates, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The complaint is clearly untimely,” said Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (PSLREB) adjudicator Amelie Lavictoire in a ruling. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The CLR Board is as guilty as the Unions' leadership, our Premiers and our Fascist Dictator Justin Trudeau and his 'familiar', Jagmeet Singh. With input from the Communist Chinese-funded MPs in our midst.

Goose
Goose

So mandates were justified because most people were duped (and/or lacked basic risk assessment and critical thinking skills)? "It noted most workers agreed to show proof of vaccination under employers’ mandates. Most workers said vaccine mandates would create a safe work environment."

