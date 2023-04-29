A study conducted by the federal government found Canadians are uncomfortable with allowing the government to determine what information is “fake news.”
During focus group sessions, internet users said they feel capable of identifying misinformation online and do not require assistance from the federal government.
“Many participants expressed reservations about the Government of Canada telling Canadians what is true or false,” said a federal Communications Security Establishment report.
“They suggested the focus be on helping Canadians identify misinformation through tips and tricks, being careful to provide neutral information without any political lens.”
“Most participants said they feel confident they can tell the difference between real and false information you can see on the internet at least most of the time,” said the report Study on Online Disinformation Advertising Creative Testing.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, internet users added they were unlikely to turn to official websites for guidance.
“Few said they would go online to a Government of Canada website for information,” wrote researchers.
Findings were based on eight online focus groups for the Security Establishment. The agency paid Ekos Research Associates $47,370 for the report.
The findings follow Senate committee testimony Tuesday by Konrad von Finckenstein, a former federal judge and retired CRTC chair, who questioned the cabinet’s capacity to decide what is true or false.
“Disinformation is a very large topic,” von Finckenstein told the Transport and Communications committee.
“The government announced they’re going to bring forward some information about it, some legislation. As you know, it’s a very touchy subject. What is disinformation to one person is not to another.”
“What is terrorism?” said von Finckenstein.
“What is legitimate dissent? These are all very grey areas.”
Sen. Leo Housakos (QC), chair of the committee, said political self-interest disqualified any government from acting as a truth monitor.
“It’s a very slippery slope when governments start engaging in what is valuable information, misinformation and so on,” said Housakos.
“Every government believes they should not be open to scrutiny.”
A cabinet-appointed Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety, in minutes of 2022 meetings, said federal regulators should censor “misleading political communications” online.
“Many experts voiced concern over misinformation and disinformation,” wrote staff.
Cabinet still needs to define the terms in legislation.
An Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons detailed a Sept. 27, 2021, incident in which an unidentified federal employee petitioned Facebook and Twitter to censor links to a Sept. 26 newspaper column deemed to contain “serious errors of fact.”
The article by Sun columnist Lorne Gunter was factual, but critical of the federal government.
“They still tried to have it banned as misinformation because it was embarrassing to them,” wrote Gunter.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Trudeau has a truth monitor. Is that a joke?
Anything coming from the poisonous and criminal Trudeau infected Liberano mafia is a lie and is misinformation
Canada under the ChiComs installed child psychopath Trudeau is an Orwellian nightmare of lies and deceit
If the Federal, or Provincial Government, or Justin Trudeau tells me the sky is blue, I will have to go check for myself, otherwise I assume all 3 are lying to me.
Canadians distrust Trudeau..period..
