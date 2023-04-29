Truth Typewriter
A study conducted by the federal government found Canadians are uncomfortable with allowing the government to determine what information is “fake news.” 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

During focus group sessions, internet users said they feel capable of identifying misinformation online and do not require assistance from the federal government.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Raz
Raz

Trudeau has a truth monitor. Is that a joke?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Anything coming from the poisonous and criminal Trudeau infected Liberano mafia is a lie and is misinformation

Canada under the ChiComs installed child psychopath Trudeau is an Orwellian nightmare of lies and deceit

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If the Federal, or Provincial Government, or Justin Trudeau tells me the sky is blue, I will have to go check for myself, otherwise I assume all 3 are lying to me.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Canadians distrust Trudeau..period..

Report Add Reply

