Focus groups with Canadians found the carbon tax is perceived as punishing the public without effectively addressing climate change.
Currently, the tax is imposed at 14 cents per litre of gasoline.
“Most were of the opinion that the government of Canada had worsened in its handling of climate change and environmental issues as of late,” said a pollsters’ report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
“It was felt that many federal actions, such as the introduction of a federal price on carbon, had placed too much of a financial burden on the individual and that not enough focus was being devoted to reducing the emissions of large businesses and corporations,” said the Privy Council report.
“A few suggested that greater investments could also be made towards increasing public transportation options in Canadian communities, believing these to be somewhat limited outside of major urban centres.”
Findings were based on focus groups conducted by The Strategic Counsel. The Privy Council commissioned the research under a $2.4 million contract.
The latest report follows a 2019 Privy Council study that found most Canadians expected the carbon tax would “increase the overall cost of living” without achieving emissions targets.
“It was suggested the average Canadian seems to be hit most by this approach, that it will not be effective if other countries do not do their part, and that this approach will increase the overall cost of living,” researchers wrote in a report Spring 2019 Focus Groups.
Canadians questioned the point of the program, said the Focus Groups report.
“Limited understanding of the plan was further reflected by the following question posed by participants: If individuals use their car for business purposes, are they exempted from the price on pollution?”
Asked to measure the impact of higher fuel prices on emissions, focus groups had “mixed views,” wrote researchers with Phoenix Strategic Perspectives Inc.
“Some felt the impact would be big,” said the pollster.
“Some felt the impact would be small or that there would be no impact based on the impression that many people still need to buy things like gas, whatever the price.”
Focus group participants said they considered the levy a “tax on a tax,” which is subject to GST and that it would increase the cost of many products and services.
“There were general impressions the plan will adversely affect small businesses and individuals more than big polluters,” said Focus Groups report.
“There was a general sense there would be a ‘snowball’ or ‘trickle-down’ effect that would reverberate widely.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
It's no more than virtue signalling wealth redistribution and vote buying. The people are waking up....slowly.
