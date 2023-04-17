According to a new report, national greenhouse gas emissions have increased despite implementing the carbon tax, contradicting the claim made by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault that “our plan is working.”
“Emissions increased by 12 million tonnes,” the department of Environment wrote in a statement accompanying its National Inventory Report.
Figures showed in 2021, the most recent data available, emissions were lowered in only one province, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Emissions increased in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick and were unchanged in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
“Our progress on climate change and lowering emissions is still ramping up,” said Minister Guilbeault.
Data showed emissions overall increased from 659 million tonnes in 2020 to 670 million tonnes the following year.
“From 2005 to 2019, emissions from transport have generally increased” except for 2020 when pandemic lockdowns reduced traffic, said the National Inventory Report.
“The majority of transport emissions in Canada are related to road transportation which includes personal transportation and heavy-duty vehicles,” wrote staff.
“The general growth trend in road transportation emissions is largely due to an increase in driving.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Guilbeault had repeatedly credited the carbon tax with lowering emissions.
“We have a plan,” Guilbeault told the Commons last June 22. “Our plan is working. Pollution levels in Canada are down. We will keep doing what we are doing.”
Other government members repeated the claim. “Our plan is working,” Rural Development Minister Gudie Hutchings (Long Range Mountains, NL) told the Commons on March 30. “It is working,” Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, MB), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, said on February 7. “Our climate plan is working,” Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield (Guelph, ON) said on February 7.
“Putting a price on pollution is the best market mechanism to fight the existential threat to our planet, which is climate change,” Associate Finance Minister Randy Boissonnault told the Commons last October 7. “It is working.”
“We know 2020 because of the pandemic is an anomaly,” testified Guilbeault at the Commons Environment committee last May 3. This statement referred to the fact that emissions had only decreased in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential travel.
“What was a result of the economic slowdown that was obviously a result of the pandemic and what was a result of measures that we have been deploying in Canada over the last few years?” asked Guilbeault.
“What the experts tell me is that it is very difficult to discern what comes from the plan and what would be more pandemic related.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Amazingly when you import 400,000 to 500,000 new immigrants each year from warmer climates to one of the coldest climates on planet earth, they want to be warm during the winter months. With 90%? of all Canadian communities in Canada not having public transportation, all those New citizens want to get places. How many separate companies would you have to deal with if you wanted to take a bus from Vancouver to St.John's? From my town to the closest taxi company or public transit bus is 82 kms. The next closest town is 104 kms, and as far as I know doesn't have public transportation , neither does the next closest at 125 kms.
Taxing carbon emissions is one of the biggest scams ever forced on the world. To actually think that a tax can change weather is absurd.
Good article. They usually don’t name the “ experts “ but have the utmost faith in them. This is just the Liberal mantra like following the
science BS.
When the Liberals are saying "Our plan is working", they really mean the Liberal plan of gaslighting Canadians, the Liberal plan of lying to Canadians, the Liberal plan of misrepresenting the data to Canadians, the Liberal plan of spreading misinformation in the paid-off media to Canadians.
FAIL: the article is wrong - the tax is successful - it never accomplishes its goal and therefore must be raised to accomplish its goal - until the point that the taxpayer has nothing - which is also the point!
The climate is always changing, that is a fact. Co2 being the danger it is propaganda. Co2 makes up .04% of our atmosphere. At .02% plant life starts to die off. This is scam to bring in the agenda of the WEF. The WEF and the UN are two of the most evil organizations on earth.
If paying money could change the climate, golfers and fishermen would have been doing it for years. Carbon tax is just another money laundering scheme so the libtards can line their pockets.
Guilbeault, Trudeau, Singh, Notley are all traitiors who work for the Chinese Communist Party. Their bosses in Bejing, want them to destroy the West's economy's and epheminize our male population. When they make a play for the chip factories in Taiwan we will not have the courage or the strength to be able to fight back.
