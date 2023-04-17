Carbon
By Reid Small

According to a new report, national greenhouse gas emissions have increased despite implementing the carbon tax, contradicting the claim made by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault that “our plan is working.”

Carbon Tax

“Emissions increased by 12 million tonnes,” the department of Environment wrote in a statement accompanying its National Inventory Report.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Amazingly when you import 400,000 to 500,000 new immigrants each year from warmer climates to one of the coldest climates on planet earth, they want to be warm during the winter months. With 90%? of all Canadian communities in Canada not having public transportation, all those New citizens want to get places. How many separate companies would you have to deal with if you wanted to take a bus from Vancouver to St.John's? From my town to the closest taxi company or public transit bus is 82 kms. The next closest town is 104 kms, and as far as I know doesn't have public transportation , neither does the next closest at 125 kms.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Taxing carbon emissions is one of the biggest scams ever forced on the world. To actually think that a tax can change weather is absurd.

Report Add Reply
rlevandosky
rlevandosky

Good article. They usually don’t name the “ experts “ but have the utmost faith in them. This is just the Liberal mantra like following the

science BS.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

When the Liberals are saying "Our plan is working", they really mean the Liberal plan of gaslighting Canadians, the Liberal plan of lying to Canadians, the Liberal plan of misrepresenting the data to Canadians, the Liberal plan of spreading misinformation in the paid-off media to Canadians.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

FAIL: the article is wrong - the tax is successful - it never accomplishes its goal and therefore must be raised to accomplish its goal - until the point that the taxpayer has nothing - which is also the point!

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

The climate is always changing, that is a fact. Co2 being the danger it is propaganda. Co2 makes up .04% of our atmosphere. At .02% plant life starts to die off. This is scam to bring in the agenda of the WEF. The WEF and the UN are two of the most evil organizations on earth.

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

If paying money could change the climate, golfers and fishermen would have been doing it for years. Carbon tax is just another money laundering scheme so the libtards can line their pockets.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Guilbeault, Trudeau, Singh, Notley are all traitiors who work for the Chinese Communist Party. Their bosses in Bejing, want them to destroy the West's economy's and epheminize our male population. When they make a play for the chip factories in Taiwan we will not have the courage or the strength to be able to fight back.

Report Add Reply

