Saskatchewanians can expect to see an increase in some of their expenses in 2023 because of the carbon tax.
SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said customers will see an increase of 3% starting January 1 on their bill.
“Effective January 1, 2023, the federal carbon tax is increasing in price from $50 per tonne to $65 per tonne and as a result, we do need to adjust the rate rider portion of bills accordingly,” said McGregor.
The carbon tax is increasing by $15 per tonne each year, starting in 2023, and they will pass those costs onto SaskPower customers. The carbon tax cost goes from $50 per tonne to $65.
McGregor said the average customer should see about a $2.60 increase per month.
“In terms of actual impact to residential customers, for example, that’s going to be on average roughly $2.60 per month in an increase on that section of the bill,” said McGregor.
The Saskatchewan government increased SaskPower bills by 4% in September because of the rising cost of energy, this was the first increase in four years.
McGregor said it is possible to keep the cost of energy bills down even with the price increase.
“The biggest benefit that customers might see in terms of reducing their energy bills is to make sure you’re only heating and cooling your house when there’s someone home, and only heating your car about four hours before you’re going to use it, that’s when you’ll see the most benefit,” said McGregor.
SaskEnergy bills will increase in April 2023 by 9% because of the carbon tax.
The average SaskEnergy residential customer can expect an average of $79 per year.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague said people will see an increase at the gas station starting in April.
“That would be another three and a half cents a litre, much faster than previous carbon tax increases, which go up by the matrix of $10 a tonne,” said McTeague.
“This year it will be a little closer to, well, it’s going to be $15 a tonne.”
The carbon tax started in 2019 and will increase to $170 per tonne in 2030.
An Environment Minister spokesperson said it is important for Saskatchewan residents to know that they receive the money back through the Climate Action Incentive payments.
“It’s important to note that all proceeds from the price on pollution are returned to the province where they were collected,” said the spokesperson.
“In provinces with the federal system in place, like Saskatchewan, approximately 90 percent of direct fuel charge proceeds are returned directly to residents through Climate Action Incentive payments. The increase to the price on pollution does not come into place until early April 2023 and the rebates are distributed at the beginning of each quarter.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments
The Federal Government is an illegitimate regime and the Saskatchewan Government needs to impose its authority and revoke this tax. We are headed into grand solar minimum where temperatures in Canada are set to plunge and this is the time they decide to impose this illegal tax. When will the Sask government do its duty and defend the lives and property of its people?
The carbon tax is a scam. It will never change the weather. But a bunch of racketeers in Ottawa sure make a lot of money off it.
