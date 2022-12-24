Natural gas

Saskatchewanians can expect to see an increase in some of their expenses in 2023 because of the carbon tax.

SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said customers will see an increase of 3% starting January 1 on their bill.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Forward Thinking

The Federal Government is an illegitimate regime and the Saskatchewan Government needs to impose its authority and revoke this tax. We are headed into grand solar minimum where temperatures in Canada are set to plunge and this is the time they decide to impose this illegal tax. When will the Sask government do its duty and defend the lives and property of its people?

guest399

The carbon tax is a scam. It will never change the weather. But a bunch of racketeers in Ottawa sure make a lot of money off it.

