By Dave Naylor

Calgary-based Cenovus is getting a new CEO even as its shares were pummelled despite record profits.

Alex Pourbaix, a passionate oil sands advocate, announced Thursday he’ll be stepping aside in April to assume the role of executive chairman. Current vice-president COO Jonathan McKenzie will take his place as president and CEO. On a conference call Pourbaix said his new role would allow him to spend more time trying to work out differences between Ottawa and the oilpatch on climate change policy. 

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

