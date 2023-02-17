Calgary-based Cenovus is getting a new CEO even as its shares were pummelled despite record profits.
Alex Pourbaix, a passionate oil sands advocate, announced Thursday he’ll be stepping aside in April to assume the role of executive chairman. Current vice-president COO Jonathan McKenzie will take his place as president and CEO. On a conference call Pourbaix said his new role would allow him to spend more time trying to work out differences between Ottawa and the oilpatch on climate change policy.
Both are 30-year veterans of Alberta’s energy industry, both as competitors and colleagues.
“I won't say it's all been a walk in the park. The reality is that we've worked through some incredible challenges along the way. But I can say with complete honesty that John and I have never been misaligned on what we believe is best for the company. I think it's fair to say we come at problems from different perspectives. And I think this diversity has actually made us a really successful team.”
For his part, McKenzie was equally forthright. “As you said earlier, you and I have known each other for the better part of our careers, including working closely together on other projects prior to us getting together at Cenovus. And through that time, we've been good friends. So I'm thrilled that you're staying on as executive chair and continuing your ongoing support and advocacy for Cenovus, and more broadly, the Canadian energy industry.”
Meanwhile the company announced a 999% increase in full year net earnings, bagging a cool $6.5 billion or $3.29 per share compared to $587 million or 27 cents a share in 2021. It wasn’t enough to stem a 51% drop in Q4 profits, however, which fell to $784 million from $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
Quarterly results were hampered by unplanned pipeline outages and outages due to extreme cold weather, the company said in a release.
Earnings per share were about 40% lower than analyst expectations. Consequently, the company’s stock took a 5% hit on stock exchanges in Toronto and New York on Thursday and were down almost 2% again in morning trading on Friday, hovering around $24.35 on the TSX and $18.22 on the Dow in New York.
There were bright spots in the numbers, however. Full-year production of 786,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), including 586,600 BOE/d of crude oil from oil sands, and overall fourth quarter output of 806,900 BOE/d compared to 778,000 BOE/d in the fourth quarter of 2021.
More important from a financial perspective, Cenovus reduced its net debt to $4.3 billion, a decline of more than $5.3 billion year over year and $1 billion from the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the fourth quarter was $8.7 billion, down from $12.4 billion at year-end 2021. It managed to return about $3.4 billion to shareholders, including $2.5 billion in share buybacks.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
