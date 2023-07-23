Methane rocket

Chinese company launches world’s first methane powered rocket.

 LandSpace

Alberta could soon have another market for its natural gas resources: rocket fuel.

A Chinese company is claiming success with the launch of the world’s first methane-powered rocket, beating rivals SpaceX and even NASA to the punch.

Chinese rocket

Glad tidings: China launches world’s first methane rocket.
SpaceX Starship

SpaceX’s Starship on the launchpad.
SpaceX blowing up

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

