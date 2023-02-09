Cannabis Plants
Image courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

‘No choke, no toke,’ as heads are apt to say.

Canada’s publicly traded pot empire is set to take a hit — and not a good one — when fourth quarter earnings come wafting in, according to analysts

Tags

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

A Person
A Person

The (legal) retail industry has got to pull up its socks if it’s gonna compete with the experts who’ve been growing for 20 or 40 years. Legal weed is often overhyped, overpackaged and overly dry (thank god for the rehydrating power of my “dewbie” - a good Canadian product I might add). I doubt Cuban cigars would be so well-respected for generations had the original growers been focused exclusively on quarterly profits like the Canadian cannabis market has since its legal inception.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.