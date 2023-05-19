This move came after Cineplex said it had “to further invest and evolve our digital infrastructure.”
It said tickets purchased in person at the box office, ticket booths, and concession stands will not have the fee added to them. Scene Plus members pay a reduced $1 fee.
A Competition Bureau investigation found many people cannot buy tickets on Cineplex’s website or app at advertised prices because it adds a mandatory $1.50 booking fee to the price of a ticket.
The release alleged Cineplex’s online booking fee is an example of misleading drip pricing.
Recent amendments to the Competition Act recognize drip pricing of mandatory charges or fees as a harmful business practice. Drip pricing is considered to be false or misleading under the law, unless the additional fixed charges or fees are imposed by a government.
Since Cineplex introduced the booking fee, it said the Competition Bureau believes it has generated significant revenues.
It filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking the movie theatre chain stop deceptive advertising, pay a penalty, and issue restitution to affected consumers who purchased tickets through its website or app.
For years, Boswell urged businesses to display the full price of their products upfront.
“I remind all businesses to review their pricing claims to make sure they do not mislead consumers,” he said.
Cineplex could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
