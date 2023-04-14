A challenge to Bud Light’s marketing campaign featuring Dylan Mulvaney has been launched with the introduction of the Conservative Dad's Ultra Right beer.
Blaze News reports, “Seth Weathers, CEO of conservative lifestyle brand Freedom Speaks Up, released an advertisement for his new conservative-themed beer that has (he claims) garnered more than 31 million views on Twitter in less than three days.
“America’s been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” said Weathers on Twitter over video clips of Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership.
“That’s why I created Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke Free Beer,” he says. “As conservatives, we’re constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the woke mind virus. But the last place we want it is in our beer,” he added before throwing a baseball off-screen.
“If you know which bathroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking. Stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values.”
Weathers then puts a can of Bud Light on a baseball tee, swings a bat and demolishes the can.
One supporter on Twitter challenged the price of the beer, which includes shipping.
“We can’t legally sell in stores yet. When we do, that will greatly reduce our prices. Once we sell a lot and can produce in mega batches it’ll also bring a big price reduction,” Weathers responded on Twitter. “But I understand if people want to give their money to Walmart and Bud Light to trans the kids instead.”
In an appearance on Lindell TV, Weathers explained his reason for starting the project.
“We fund the people who then spend their money to sell propaganda to our children,” he said. “Bud Light is literally spreading evil propaganda to our children. So, if you want to stop doing that, stop buying from companies like that.”
Not the Bee notes Weathers has a sense of humour, quoting him as saying, “Ironically, I bought more Bud Light to make this ad than they've sold to anyone else this week.”
There has been other backlash to the Bud Light campaign, with claims it has cost its parent company Anheuser-Busch more than US$6 billion in market value.
Newly declared Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made an attempt to capitalize by selling koozies with the phrase “Bud Right” on them.
Kid Rockshot a case of Bud Light with an automatic rifle in a video and country music star Travis Tritt said he's stopped carrying the beer on tour, while fellow country sensation John Rich removed the beverage from his bar in Nashville, Tenn.
As Weathers said on Twitter: Louisville Slugger bat $44; Case of Bud Light $24; Videographer $500; 31 million views: PRICELESS
