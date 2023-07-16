Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
People on social media, who were shopping at Costco, shared pictures showing an asterisk on the price display above shelves with Bud Light cases. Some customers have called this symbol a “star of death” or a “death star.”
Costco may not plan to refill the shelf with Bud Light, as the asterisk is seen as a “discontinuing sign.”
“Is it just me … Or am I the only one who noticed that Costco has applied their infamous “Star of Death” on Bud Light being sold!” one Twitter user wrote.
Is it just me…Or am I the only one who noticed that Costco has applied their infamous “Star of Death” on Bud Light being sold ! For those of you who don’t know… when Costco puts an * buy any item. It means it’s about to be discontinued. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6oFGLtXo2L
“For those of you who don’t know … when Costco puts an * by any item. It means it’s about to be discontinued.”
People on social media have shared videos and pictures from Costco stores, showing shelves filled with unsold cases of Bud Light. Meanwhile, other brands like Modelo Especial seem more popular and in higher demand.
The anecdotal evidence shows that Bud Light is losing popularity among beer drinkers in the US.
According to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsonIQ, sales of Michelob Ultra, the third most popular beer in the country last year, they decreased by 4.3% in the week ending on July 1. Additionally, sales of Busch Light were down by 8.5%.
During the week ending on July 1, Modelo Especial, the second most popular beer brand in the US, experienced a sales increase of 11.4%.
Bud Light's decline started because people got upset on social media after seeing posts where Mulvaney promoted the beer.
In an attempt to regain support, Bud Light has used funny advertisements, but unfortunately, it has not worked. People on social media have been very critical of Bud Light’s attempts to win back former Bud Light drinkers.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
