Even though Canada has yet to deliver a single LNG cargo, the Great White North could be the fifth-largest exporter by 2035, according to a new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC).
That comes with a big caveat, namely: “the removal of policy and regulatory impediments,” that have allowed competitors to ramp up production to meet soaring global demand.
“However, there remains a very strong business case for Canadian LNG, particularly LNG exports into growing Asia-Pacific markets,” it said.
Global LNG production is forecast to increase to nearly 720 million tonnes by 2035. In fact, by 2035 Canada is projected to be the fifth-largest LNG producer at nearly 33 million tonnes when the Canada LNG project at Kitimat is fully on stream.
The first phase is about 70% complete and is expected to come into service in 2025, although the second phase is still up in the air.
To this country’s collective chagrin, the US is the world’s leading LNG producer by 2035 at 259 million tonnes, followed by Qatar at 121 million tonnes and Australia at 78 million tonnes.
Prior to its invasion of Ukraine last year, Russian LNG supply was expected to grow to 54 million tonnes by 2035, leaving opportunities for countries such as Canada to fill the void, CEC said.
Global demand is expect to hit 702 million tonnes in the same period, with China leading the way at at 151 tonnes per year followed by Japan at 60 million tonnes, India at 52 million tonnes, South Korea at 50 million tonnes, and Indonesia at 31 million tonnes.
Given that the largest demand markets are in Asia, Canada would be well-positioned to capitalize.
“The rate at which Canada evolves in these global LNG markets will greatly depend on responsive fiscal and regulatory regimes at the federal and provincial levels,” CEC said.
“If policy and regulatory impediments are finally removed, Canada has the ability to become an LNG heavyweight: the world’s fifth largest LNG producer; the world’s fifth largest LNG exporter and having the world’s seventh highest liquefaction capacity by 2035.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
