LNG export terminal in Freeport, TX

Canadian LNG is 40% closer to Asia than LNG shipped from the US Gulf Coast. Photo by Shaun Polczer.

 By Shaun Polczer

Even though Canada has yet to deliver a single LNG cargo, the Great White North could be the fifth-largest exporter by 2035, according to a new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC).

That comes with a big caveat, namely: “the removal of policy and regulatory impediments,” that have allowed competitors to ramp up production to meet soaring global demand. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

