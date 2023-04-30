Canada Revenue Agency
Courtesy CBC

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) wants tax bills over $10,000 to be paid by electronic payment.

Cheque and pen

The CRA made the announcement Tuesday, but didn't explain whether it would reject other forms of payment or take legal action against those who use cheques.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Cheque of $9,999.99 , and a 2nd Cheque of the balance in the same envelope. Problem solved.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.