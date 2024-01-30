CTF calls for CBC head to cut exec bonuses after layoffs

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on CBC President Catherine Tait to commit to ending bonuses at the public broadcaster, as she faces questioning before the Canadian Heritage parliamentary committee Tuesday. The committee aims to address concerns regarding potential job cuts and the CBC's reluctance to halt planned bonuses for senior executives.“You should go after the fat cats before you go after the little cats. What kind of message is Tait sending if she isn’t willing to end taxpayer-funded bonuses while laying off hundreds of staff and begging for even bigger subsidies from taxpayers?” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.The parliamentary committee's session, set for 2 p.m. MT, will focus on Tait's comments regarding potential job cuts and her unwillingness to commit to pausing bonuses for senior executives. This follows Tait's announcement weeks before Christmas that the CBC would lay off hundreds of staffers. Despite these layoffs, Tait refused to rule out bonuses for 2023.The CTF, which discovered the CBC paid out $16 million in bonuses in 2022 and $99 million in bonuses since 2015, highlights the contradiction between executive bonuses and staff layoffs at the public broadcaster. Tait’s annual compensation, as revealed by the CBC’s 2023 senior management compensation summary, falls between $472,900 and $623,900, including salary, bonus and other benefits.Notably, Tait's predecessor, Hubert Lacroix, stated in 2014 his annual bonus was "around 20%." The CTF insists Tait should consider taking a pay cut and canceling bonuses at the CBC to align with the current financial challenges faced by the broadcaster.“If Tait isn’t willing to let go of her bonus, then Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge needs to step in and cut CBC bonuses and executive pay,” Terrazzano asserted.